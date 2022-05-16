5 amazing benefits of eating pork

As a red meat, pork has a reputation for being unhealthy. However, being high in protein and rich in many vitamins and other essential nutrients, also when consumed right, pork can be an excellent addition to a healthy diet. Pork is often eaten unprocessed, but cured or processed pork products are equally very common. They include bacon, ham and sausages. Here are some benefits of eating pork;

1. Pork helps to maintain muscle mass

As you age, muscle mass naturally begins to degenerate, especially when a proper diet is not maintained. This can lead to so many age-related problems. A protein-rich diet can help to maintain muscle mass. Pork, being an excellent source of high-quality protein is perfect for creating new muscles and maintaining muscle mass.

2. It provides the body with energy

Pork is a good source of B-Vitamins like thiamine (vitamin B1) and niacin (vitamin B3) which helps the cells in the body convert carbohydrates into energy.

3. Pork improves bone and teeth health

Pork is also found to be high in calcium. The calcium present in pork helps to improve bone health, prevents osteoporosis, and also prevents tooth decay in some cases.

4. Pork boosts thyroid function

The thyroid gland is an important hormone gland that plays a crucial role in the human body. Eating selenium-rich foods like pork can help prevent thyroid diseases and preserve overall health.

5. Pork is a great source of collagen

Collagen is a protein compound made up of three amino acids- hydroxyproline, proline, and glycine. Collagen is responsible for the tissue structure, toughness, rigidity and texture, without it, wrinkles will start to appear on the skin. Collagen is essential in the body and eating pork will increase its concentration which can improve skin tone, maintain healthy skin and reduce acne.