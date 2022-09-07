3 things to know about the Ooni of Ife and his wives

Who is the Ooni of Ife?

A monarch in Yorubaland is revered as a god. Men do not stand in his presence and women fall to their knees.

"Kabiyesi Oonirisa, Arole Oduduwa Adimula.

Mo yika otun, mo yi ka osi. Mo fori bale fun ori ade.

Ki ade pe loriKi bata pe le se. Ki iru kere ki o di okini.

Ki ase pe lenu, ki e pe! pe! pe! Pe!"

This translates as, greetings Oonirisa, Heir of Oduduwa Adimula. I use all my might to greet you. I bow before the one who has the crown. May your reign be long.

This ode speaks on the power and authority of a king who is seen as a god or the reincarnation of the gods. In the Yoruba Kingdom, the foremost king is the Ooni of Ife as Ife is the ancestral home of all Yorubas.

The Ooni is referred to as Ekeji Orisa-Friend of the gods. He is regarded as a spirit and as such, his wives cannot have equal status with him, King.

1. He is a god and king to his wives

The Ooni ought to be scarce and revered. He is virtually god among men. His wives are not even permitted to look him in the eye when speaking to him.

2. He does not ask any woman to marry him

The Ooni does not ask women to marry him, he does not engage in ‘toasting’ or pleading for a woman to marry him. His chief and members of his cabinet go about the process of getting a wife for him.

3. He cannot have only one wife

It is unacceptable for the Ooni to have only one wife. In the olden days, they had as many as 40 wives.

One of the reasons a Yoruba monarch like the Ooni of Ife can’t have just one wife is because it is believed that one wife might become as powerful as the Ooni himself and even contest for his position.

It is believed that his many wives should be competing for his attention, affection and proving their loyalty to him. They should be taxed with taking care of the palace, their kids and the Ooni.