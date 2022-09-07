RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

3 things to know about the Ooni of Ife and his wives

Temi Iwalaiye

How does the Ooni of Ife get his wives, and what are their roles?

The Ooni of Ife and his new wife, Olori Mariam Anako [LindaIkejiblog]
With the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi marrying a new wife, Olori Mariam Anako, it is a good time as any to understand the relationship between Ooni and his wives.

A monarch in Yorubaland is revered as a god. Men do not stand in his presence and women fall to their knees.

"Kabiyesi Oonirisa, Arole Oduduwa Adimula.

Mo yika otun, mo yi ka osi. Mo fori bale fun ori ade.

Ki ade pe loriKi bata pe le se. Ki iru kere ki o di okini.

Ki ase pe lenu, ki e pe! pe! pe! Pe!"

This translates as, greetings Oonirisa, Heir of Oduduwa Adimula. I use all my might to greet you. I bow before the one who has the crown. May your reign be long.

This ode speaks on the power and authority of a king who is seen as a god or the reincarnation of the gods. In the Yoruba Kingdom, the foremost king is the Ooni of Ife as Ife is the ancestral home of all Yorubas.

The Ooni is referred to as Ekeji Orisa-Friend of the gods. He is regarded as a spirit and as such, his wives cannot have equal status with him, King.

The Ooni ought to be scarce and revered. He is virtually god among men. His wives are not even permitted to look him in the eye when speaking to him.

The Ooni does not ask women to marry him, he does not engage in ‘toasting’ or pleading for a woman to marry him. His chief and members of his cabinet go about the process of getting a wife for him.

It is unacceptable for the Ooni to have only one wife. In the olden days, they had as many as 40 wives.

One of the reasons a Yoruba monarch like the Ooni of Ife can’t have just one wife is because it is believed that one wife might become as powerful as the Ooni himself and even contest for his position.

It is believed that his many wives should be competing for his attention, affection and proving their loyalty to him. They should be taxed with taking care of the palace, their kids and the Ooni.

Also, having many wives is believed to prevent him from wandering and having sexual relations with many women.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.
