3 peculiarities of the Edo culture

1. Edo people hold on to their traditional beliefs despite the influence of Christianity (their predominant religion)

This is evident in the altars kept in honor of their ancestors. It is a ritual to offer part of their meals to their ancestors on these altars. Violation of this rule is seen as blasphemy and disrespect to the spirits of the departed.

2. Binis are artistic people

They are known for their beautiful artworks, particularly brass and bronze sculptures and ivory face masks, some of which date as far back as the 14th century. They interpret their history through art and promote innovation and creativity.

Before the invasion of the British forces, only the Oba had the right to own and commission brass and bronze artworks, and no one could own or produce them without his permission.

3. The Edo funeral rite is a 7-day event, 14 if the deceased is a noble or a monarch and separate rites are held each day.

On the first day (Iwa Orhimwin), the body is washed and embalmed. On the second day, the children of the deceased share food with the mourners, and they sing burial songs till dawn. On the third day (Izakhue), the eldest child sacrifices a goat to appease the ancestors.

The fourth day is usually used to prepare for the fifth day of the rites. On Isoton, the fifth day, the children of the deceased carry a red box around the town to signify the prosperity of their dead parent.

On, Okoubie, the sixth day, a person is dressed to represent the spirit of the departed soul, and they must stay awake till the morning of the seventh day.

Isuerhan Fua is the seventh and final day of the rite, and the body is taken to the burial ground, a person dressed to symbolize the deceased. A goat is killed as a sacrifice to wrap up the entire rite.