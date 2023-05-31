3 foods believed to have spiritual significance

These foods, often intertwined with religious and cultural traditions, have the power to evoke a sense of reverence, gratitude, and transcendence.

These foods also perform a variety of spiritual roles as a binding factor of humankind to the natural environment. They are present at ceremonies and in some situations are referred to as the food of the gods. Below are the three foods;

1) Kola nut

ADVERTISEMENT

It is safe to say that the kola nut has never been referred to as just a fruit. It is one fruit that has huge significance and impact at both social and religious gatherings, especially in West Africa.

In Igboland, the kola nut is referred to as the king of all fruits, and it is often said that “he who brings kola nut brings life”. In some situations, Kola nut is used to communicate with the gods of the land.

2) Bitter kola

ece-auto-gen

The bitter kola is another fruit that is popular for its spiritual significance. It is held in high esteem by some due to its ability to repel snakes. Some people also use bitter kola to induce supernatural immunity from any form of harm, either physical or spiritual.

ADVERTISEMENT

3) Bread and wine

Pulse Nigeria

Another food held in high esteem spiritually, especially by Christians is the bread and wine used in the sacrament of Communion. It is believed that this represents the body and blood of Jesus Christ and eating the communion represents a spiritual union with the divine.

In addition to the above, some other foods that are often revered for their healing and magical properties, include honey, ginger and even water or holy water.