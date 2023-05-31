The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

3 foods believed to have spiritual significance

Oghenerume Progress

Throughout history, food has played a profound role in human culture and spirituality.

Kolanut is used to communicate with the gods of the land.
Kolanut is used to communicate with the gods of the land.

Recommended articles

These foods, often intertwined with religious and cultural traditions, have the power to evoke a sense of reverence, gratitude, and transcendence.

These foods also perform a variety of spiritual roles as a binding factor of humankind to the natural environment. They are present at ceremonies and in some situations are referred to as the food of the gods. Below are the three foods;

ADVERTISEMENT

It is safe to say that the kola nut has never been referred to as just a fruit. It is one fruit that has huge significance and impact at both social and religious gatherings, especially in West Africa.

In Igboland, the kola nut is referred to as the king of all fruits, and it is often said that “he who brings kola nut brings life”. In some situations, Kola nut is used to communicate with the gods of the land.

Bitter kola used to induce supernatural immunity from any form of harm
Bitter kola used to induce supernatural immunity from any form of harm ece-auto-gen

The bitter kola is another fruit that is popular for its spiritual significance. It is held in high esteem by some due to its ability to repel snakes. Some people also use bitter kola to induce supernatural immunity from any form of harm, either physical or spiritual.

ADVERTISEMENT
Bread and wine is used by Christians in the sacrament of Communion (Credit: Alamy)
Bread and wine is used by Christians in the sacrament of Communion (Credit: Alamy) Pulse Nigeria

Another food held in high esteem spiritually, especially by Christians is the bread and wine used in the sacrament of Communion. It is believed that this represents the body and blood of Jesus Christ and eating the communion represents a spiritual union with the divine.

In addition to the above, some other foods that are often revered for their healing and magical properties, include honey, ginger and even water or holy water.

The spiritual significance of these foods however differs depending on cultural and religious contexts. The specific meanings and practices associated with these foods may also differ within different traditions.

Oghenerume Progress Oghenerume Progress Although a trained Environmental microbiologist, Progress has learnt the intricacies and mastered the art of writing compelling content, strongly complimented by a nose for news, ethical values and a passion to always deliver.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 most fashionable plus-size celebs in Nigeria

5 most fashionable plus-size celebs in Nigeria

See the forest in Ondo where masquerades are forbidden

See the forest in Ondo where masquerades are forbidden

Blow by blow of how Hypo made an all - white impression at the AMVCA 2023

Blow by blow of how Hypo made an all - white impression at the AMVCA 2023

3 foods believed to have spiritual significance

3 foods believed to have spiritual significance

You should visit 5 of Africa's most popular and historic markets

You should visit 5 of Africa's most popular and historic markets

The scary and toxic side of applying sunscreen every day

The scary and toxic side of applying sunscreen every day

YAPPI: Opportunity for youth empowerment through animation, post-production industry

YAPPI: Opportunity for youth empowerment through animation, post-production industry

How music can transform a bland s*xual experience into an enjoyable one

How music can transform a bland s*xual experience into an enjoyable one

Original name of Africa and how it got its current name

Original name of Africa and how it got its current name

3 mistakes to avoid when cooking fried rice

3 mistakes to avoid when cooking fried rice

How unmarried people in Nigeria will be affected by fuel subsidy removal

How unmarried people in Nigeria will be affected by fuel subsidy removal

Inauguration fashion: 5 highlights from across Nigeria

Inauguration fashion: 5 highlights from across Nigeria

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Snow in Lesotho [Bloomberg]

5 African countries where snow falls

Diary of a Kitchen Lover, Zeelicious, Chef Cupid [L-R]

Top 5 Nigerian chefs with the best Instagram content

Original name of Africa and how it got its current name

Original name of Africa and how it got its current name

3 mistakes to avoid when cooking fried rice

3 mistakes to avoid when cooking fried rice