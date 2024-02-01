3 common fruits with poisonous seeds

This is because most fruits come with essential vitamins and nutrients. While this is true, there are however some fruits that have deadly seeds. These fruits might seem harmless at first glance and even healthy for consumption, but eating of their seeds might lead to dangerous consequences.

Here are three fruits with poisonous seeds;

1. Apples

Apples are a popular and nutritious snack. They come in red and green colour and have lots of health benefits. The essential nutrients like fibre, vitamin C, and various antioxidants, in addition to contributing to digestive health, regulating blood sugar levels, lowering cholesterol and aiding in weight loss. Surprisingly, apple seeds contain amygdalin, a compound that can release cyanide when metabolised.

While it's highly unlikely to ingest a lethal dose from apple seeds alone, excessive consumption could lead to health issues. Hence, while enjoying apples, it is advisable to avoid chewing or crushing its seeds.

2. Cherries

Cherries are fruits that do not only come with vibrant hues, they also contain a number of beneficial nutrients, such as vitamin C and antioxidants. It is also suggested that this fruit can help lower inflammation, protect heart health, and improve sleep as part of a healthy diet. Consuming cherries can also help manage arthritis and diabetes.

Cherry pits are however deadly to consume. The pits inside cherries contain cyanogenic compounds that can release cyanide. Swallowing cherry pits whole may not pose a significant risk, but crushing or chewing them should be avoided. It's essential to be cautious when consuming cherries with pits.

3. Ackees

Ackees are quite popular in Jamaica. They are referred to as the national fruit of Jamaica, and it comes with a sweet and buttery flesh. However, its seeds and unripe fruit contain hypoglycin, a toxin that can lead to the Jamaican Vomiting Sickness. This is why before consumption, proper preparation, including ripening and cooking, is absolutely necessary in order to neutralise the toxins.

