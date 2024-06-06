10 smallest African countries by land mass

Sliced almost evenly by the Equator, the majority of Africa is situated within the tropical region, creating a diverse climatic and geographic landscape.

In an earlier article showcasing the largest African countries by landmass, we noted that Africa being the second-largest continent on Earth, is home to 54 recognized countries, each contributing to the beauty of the continent’s size.

While several African nations boast expansive territories, there are those with comparatively smaller land masses. Despite their size, these nations play distinctive roles, contributing to Africa's geographical diversity.

From compact nations with coastal hubs, and scorching deserts to those with dense rainforests or endless plains, Africa showcases a remarkable array of geographical wealth.

Below are the smallest African countries by land mass: