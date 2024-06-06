- Business Insider Africa presents 10 smallest African countries by land mass.
- While several African nations boast expansive territories, there are those with comparatively smaller land masses.
- This list is courtesy of Statista
10 smallest African countries by land mass
Africa, renowned as the world's second-largest and second-most-populous continent, boasts an expansive total land area exceeding 11,724,000 square miles (30,365,000 square km), encompassing about one-fifth of the Earth's total land surface.
Recommended articles
Sliced almost evenly by the Equator, the majority of Africa is situated within the tropical region, creating a diverse climatic and geographic landscape.
In an earlier article showcasing the largest African countries by landmass, we noted that Africa being the second-largest continent on Earth, is home to 54 recognized countries, each contributing to the beauty of the continent’s size.
While several African nations boast expansive territories, there are those with comparatively smaller land masses. Despite their size, these nations play distinctive roles, contributing to Africa's geographical diversity.
From compact nations with coastal hubs, and scorching deserts to those with dense rainforests or endless plains, Africa showcases a remarkable array of geographical wealth.
Below are the smallest African countries by land mass:
|Rank
|Country
|Landmass (Sq.km)
|1
|Seychelles
|460
|2
|São Tomé and Príncipe
|960
|3
|Comoros
|1,861
|4
|Mauritius
|2,040
|5
|Cabo Verde
|4,030
|6
|Gambia
|11,300
|7
|Eswatini
|17,360
|8
|Djibouti
|23,200
|9
|Rwanda
|26,340
|10
|Burundi
|27,830
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng