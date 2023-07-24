ADVERTISEMENT
10 most beautiful places in the world you won't believe exists

Anna Ajayi

These ten jaw-droppingly beautiful places in the world are guaranteed to leave you in awe and just a tad envious.

Pamukkale, Turkey [CeoWorld]
These beautiful places of the world are surreal [CeoWorld]

You may not even know they exist, as they seem too unreal to be true, but they do indeed exist, and below, we'll list them out for you.

Without further ado, let's explore these 10 wonders of Mother Earth:

Pamukkale, Turkey [Pinterest]
Pamukkale, Turkey [Pinterest] Pulse Nigeria

Its name, "Pamukkale" means "cotton castle" in Turkish, and it's easy to see why. The white terraces resemble fluffy cotton clouds, making it a breathtaking sight to behold. One of the highlights of Pamukkale is the chance to bathe in the warm, mineral-rich waters of the natural hot springs. These pools are believed to have healing properties.

Cappadocia, Turkey [Izmir]
Cappadocia, Turkey [Izmir] Pulse Nigeria

Cappadocia, a place in central Turkey, looks like something from a magical storybook. One of the special things about Cappadocia is its "fairy chimneys." These are tall, cone-shaped rocks that were formed by ancient volcanic activity millions of years ago and shaped by wind and water over time. Today, many of these rocks have been hollowed out to create homes, churches, and even underground cities.

Glowworm Caves, New Zealand [NormadicMatt]
Glowworm Caves, New Zealand [NormadicMatt] Pulse Nigeria

These caves are on the North Island and take you to a mystical world underground. The glow in the cave is due to thousands of tiny creatures called glowworms that light up the darkness like stars in the night sky. The cave's ceiling, covered with glowworms, feels like a secret celestial world hidden beneath the earth's surface.

Reed Flute Cave, China [Livi]
Reed Flute Cave, China [Livi] Pulse Nigeria
The Reed Flute Cave is a fascinating underground wonder in Guilin, China. It's called that because of the reeds growing nearby. Inside the cave, you'll be amazed by the colorful lights that illuminate the rock formations. It feels like you've stepped into a magical fairy tale world. The cave is full of beautiful shapes made by nature over a long time. You'll see formations that look like waterfalls, creatures from myths, and delicate flowers turned into stone. The natural changing lights also add to the heavenly atmosphere.

Trolltunga, Norway [FjordNorway]
Trolltunga, Norway [FjordNorway] Pulse Nigeria

Trolltunga translates to "Troll's Tongue" in English. It's a large rock that sticks out horizontally from a tall mountain, giving you the sensation of floating in the air.

If you're a fan of cartoons, you might notice its resemblance to Pride Rock from The Lion King.

Ha Long Bay, Vietnam [GeekyPlanet]
Ha Long Bay, Vietnam [GeekyPlanet] Pulse Nigeria

Ha Long Bay in Vietnam is a truly beautiful place that will make you feel amazed by nature. It's located in the northeastern part of Vietnam and is known for its stunning views of big rocks sticking out of the water. Legend has it that these rocks were created by dragons who spit out jewels that transformed into the islands.

At sunset, the sky turns into a beautiful mix of colors, making the whole place even more magical.

The city of Petra, Jordan [MemphisTours]
The city of Petra, Jordan [MemphisTours] Pulse Nigeria

Located in the southwestern part of Jordan, Petra is a unique ancient city that's carved into the rocks. The buildings and structures are all carved into the colorful rocks, making it a breathtaking sight to see. One of the most famous structures in Petra is called the Treasury. It's a magnificent building with intricate carvings and beautiful details.

Exploring Petra feels like stepping back in time. You can see the remains of an ancient civilization and learn about the people who lived there long ago.

Socotra, Yemen
Socotra, Yemen Pulse Nigeria
Socotra in Yemen looks like an imaginary magical forest from a storybook. Popularly called the "Galapagos of the Indian Ocean," Socotra is a fascinating place with unusual and extraordinary plants. The island's flora is unlike anything you've seen before. It's so strange and different that it might make you feel like you're in an alien movie. Believe it or not, this place is real, not imaginary.

The unusual plants on Socotra have evolved in isolation for thousands of years, creating a landscape that looks like it belongs in a fairytale.

Antelope Canyon, USA [Amura]
Antelope Canyon, USA [Amura] Pulse Nigeria

Antelope Canyon is a narrow canyon made of sandstone. The walls have amazing patterns and light beams that look like a work of art with intricate patterns on its walls that has been carved by nature over many years.

When the light shines through the narrow openings in the canyon, it creates stunning rays that seem almost magical. It's like something you'd see on a phone's wallpaper, but the best part is that it's all real.

Italy's Amalfi Coast [Travel]
Italy's Amalfi Coast [Travel] Pulse Nigeria

Italy's Amalfi Coast is a breathtakingly beautiful destination located in the southern part of Italy. The Amalfi Coast is known for its dramatic cliffs that plunge into the azure waters of the Tyrrhenian Sea. The panoramic views of the sparkling sea, lush terraced gardens, and colorful cliffside villages seems too surreal to exist

