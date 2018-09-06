These snacks from the past will take you down memory lane

news

It wouldn't be Thursday if we don't throw it back a bit. We're taking you for a walk down memory lane with these old time favourite confectionery snacks.

80's and 90's babies will relate to these street snacks , biscuits, sweets and drinks they grew up seeing and eating.

1. Goody Goody

Goody Goody gave us some of the best childhoods. It was a delicious caramel chewy that children could sell their parents for.

2. Any of these cookie biscuits

Speedy, Milk Maid, Fishly, Coconut Cookies, Pepper Snacks — these biscuits flooded street stores at a time.

3. Okin biscuits

Who doesn't remember the epic and legendary Okin biscuits?

4. Baba Dudu

How long can your baba dudu string be?

5. Kiddy

The chocolate and cream delight never seemed to be enough. It always left you wanting more.

6. "GSM drink"

The epic drink sold in a GSM pack was very popular. It came in different flavours and colours.

7. Choki choki and Ptit

Anyone else craving this chocolate goo that comes in fun size?

8. Any of these drinks

The 90's were indeed a dark time. Who else hated Krest?

9. Any of these bubblegum brands

Banana, Bazooka, Robot are just some of the chewing gum brands that were royalty in those days.

10. Planta Margarine

Did you ever use this margarine?

11. Trebor and Robo

What other snacks or beverages do you remember from your childhood?