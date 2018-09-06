These snacks from the past will take you down memory lane

These confectionery snacks were quite popular back in the day, and if you can relate, you're definitely not a kid anymore.
80's and 90's babies will relate to these street snacks, biscuits, sweets and drinks they grew up seeing and eating.
Goody Goody gave us some of the best childhoods. It was a delicious caramel chewy that children could sell their parents for.
Speedy, Milk Maid, Fishly, Coconut Cookies, Pepper Snacks — these biscuits flooded street stores at a time.
Who doesn't remember the epic and legendary Okin biscuits?
How long can your baba dudu string be?
The chocolate and cream delight never seemed to be enough. It always left you wanting more.
The epic drink sold in a GSM pack was very popular. It came in different flavours and colours.
Anyone else craving this chocolate goo that comes in fun size?
The 90's were indeed a dark time. Who else hated Krest?
Banana, Bazooka, Robot are just some of the chewing gum brands that were royalty in those days.
Did you ever use this margarine?
What other snacks or beverages do you remember from your childhood?