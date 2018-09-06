Pulse.ng logo
Walk down memory lane with these old time favourite snacks

These confectionery snacks were quite popular back in the day, and if you can relate, you're definitely not a kid anymore.

  • Published:
These snacks from the past will take you down memory lane play

It wouldn't be Thursday if we don't throw it back a bit. We're taking you for a walk down memory lane with these old time favourite confectionery snacks.

80's and 90's babies will relate to these street snacks, biscuits, sweets and drinks they grew up seeing and eating.

1. Goody Goody

play

 

Goody Goody gave us some of the best childhoods. It was a delicious caramel chewy that children could sell their parents for.

2. Any of these cookie biscuits

play

 

Speedy, Milk Maid, Fishly, Coconut Cookies, Pepper Snacks — these biscuits flooded street stores at a time.

3. Okin biscuits

play

 

Who doesn't remember the epic and legendary Okin biscuits?

4. Baba Dudu

play

How long can your baba dudu string be?

5. Kiddy

play

The chocolate and cream delight never seemed to be enough. It always left you wanting more.

6. "GSM drink"

play

 

The epic drink sold in a GSM pack was very popular. It came in different flavours and colours.

7. Choki choki and Ptit

play

Anyone else craving this chocolate goo that comes in fun size?

8. Any of these drinks

play

The 90's were indeed a dark time. Who else hated Krest?

9. Any of these bubblegum brands

play

Banana, Bazooka, Robot are just some of the chewing gum brands that were royalty in those days.

10. Planta Margarine

play

Did you ever use this margarine?

11. Trebor and Robo

play

What other snacks or beverages do you remember from your childhood?

