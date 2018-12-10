Recipe of the day: How to prepare Indian chicken biryani rice

Take a trip to South east Asia with this highly aromatic biryani delicacy!
3 hours
Main meal
Indian
Sautéing
6 servings
|5 Chicken thighs
|2-3 tablespoons cooking oil
|1 medium onion chopped
|1 Tablespoon minced garlic
|2 teaspoons minced ginger
|1 small jalapenos pepper
|1 teaspoon curry spice
|1 teaspoon cumin spice
|1 teaspoon smoked paprika
|1 bay leaf
|1-2 cinnamon stick
|1 teaspoon black pepper
|2 cups Basmati rice
|1 red bell pepper, chopped
|4 cups liquid broth/water
|Salt
|2 tablespoons or more cilantro
|3-4 cardamon pods
1. Wash chicken thighs and season with salt, garlic, ginger and pepper. Marinate for 2 hours.
2. Preheat Oven to 350 degrees F. Place chicken skin side up in a skillet and place in the oven for about 3 minutes each. Remove from the pan and set aside.
3. In a pan, add about 2 tablespoons oil or more followed by onions, bell pepper , garlic , and bay leaf. Sauté until soft but not golden, about 2-3 minutes.
4. Then add cumin , coriander , curry , cardamon pods , cinnamon sticks, chill pepper and red bell pepper. Stir for another minute.
5. Next add all the remaining ingredients, rice , stock and salt to taste. Add chicken, bring to a boil.
6. Place in the pre-heated oven uncovered. Cook for about 30- 35 minutes or until chicken is fully cooked.
Remove let it cool, garnish with vegetables and serve.
