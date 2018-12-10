Pulse.ng logo
Recipe of the day: How to prepare Indian chicken biryani rice

Take a trip to South east Asia with this highly aromatic biryani delicacy!

How to prepare Indian chicken biryani rice play

How to prepare Indian chicken biryani rice

(Immaculate Bites)

You can purchase most of the ingredients at a big supermarket or Indian store near you.

Cooking time

3 hours

Recipe category

Main meal

Recipe cuisine

Indian

Cooking method

Sautéing

Recipe Yield

6 servings

Ingredients

5 Chicken thighs2-3 tablespoons cooking oil1 medium onion chopped
1 Tablespoon minced garlic2 teaspoons minced ginger1 small jalapenos pepper
1 teaspoon curry spice1 teaspoon cumin spice1 teaspoon smoked paprika
1 bay leaf1-2 cinnamon stick1 teaspoon black pepper
2 cups Basmati rice1 red bell pepper, chopped4 cups liquid broth/water
Salt2 tablespoons or more cilantro3-4 cardamon pods

Instructions

1. Wash chicken thighs and season with salt, garlic, ginger and pepper. Marinate for 2 hours.

2. Preheat Oven to 350 degrees F. Place chicken skin side up in a skillet and place in the oven for about 3 minutes each. Remove from the pan and set aside.

3. In a pan, add about 2 tablespoons oil or more followed by onions, bell pepper , garlic , and bay leaf. Sauté until soft but not golden, about 2-3 minutes.

4. Then add cumin , coriander , curry , cardamon pods , cinnamon sticks, chill pepper and red bell pepper. Stir for another minute.

5. Next add all the remaining ingredients, rice , stock and salt to taste. Add chicken, bring to a boil.

6. Place in the pre-heated oven uncovered. Cook for about 30- 35 minutes or until chicken is fully cooked.

Remove let it cool, garnish with vegetables and serve.

ALSO READ: How to prepare beef burritos at home

