Recipe of the day: How to prepare Indian chicken biryani rice

Cooking time

3 hours

Recipe category

Main meal

Recipe cuisine

Indian

Cooking method

Sautéing

Recipe Yield

6 servings

Ingredients

5 Chicken thighs 2-3 tablespoons cooking oil 1 medium onion chopped 1 Tablespoon minced garlic 2 teaspoons minced ginger 1 small jalapenos pepper 1 teaspoon curry spice 1 teaspoon cumin spice 1 teaspoon smoked paprika 1 bay leaf 1-2 cinnamon stick 1 teaspoon black pepper 2 cups Basmati rice 1 red bell pepper, chopped 4 cups liquid broth/water Salt 2 tablespoons or more cilantro 3-4 cardamon pods

Instructions

1. Wash chicken thighs and season with salt, garlic, ginger and pepper. Marinate for 2 hours.

2. Preheat Oven to 350 degrees F. Place chicken skin side up in a skillet and place in the oven for about 3 minutes each. Remove from the pan and set aside.

3. In a pan, add about 2 tablespoons oil or more followed by onions, bell pepper , garlic , and bay leaf. Sauté until soft but not golden, about 2-3 minutes.

4. Then add cumin , coriander , curry , cardamon pods , cinnamon sticks, chill pepper and red bell pepper. Stir for another minute.

5. Next add all the remaining ingredients, rice , stock and salt to taste. Add chicken, bring to a boil.

6. Place in the pre-heated oven uncovered. Cook for about 30- 35 minutes or until chicken is fully cooked.

Remove let it cool, garnish with vegetables and serve.