Fireboy DML talks about his passion for music as he graces the cover of Vulkan Magazine

Fireboy also talks about his meteoric rise to success and his debut album 'Laughter, Tears and Goosebumps'.

He talks about what Afrobeats music means to him and how grateful he is to be part of the rise of the movement.

“Afro-beats is my history, it represents where I am from.” he says.

He talks about how music is his passion and how it has given him purpose.

“I didn’t have a sense of direction. I didn’t have a purpose and, music gave me that."