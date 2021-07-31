Style Guide: Drawing work wear fashion inspiration from Suits' character Jessica Pearson

Work wear fashion makes you look like a boss lady and improves your confidence.

In many TV shows, we have seen powerful women who thrilled us with their fashion, style and carriage.

One of these women is Jessica Pearson, played by Gina Torres in the TV series Suits. She is the managing partner of a fictional law firm and everyone’s boss. She dressed the part every single time.

Today, she will be our Style Guide to the best of work wear fashion.

Warm colors

Jessica experimented with colors and, that was why it was easy to notice her classy style.

Try colors like eggshell white, pastel or light pink, maroon, aqua, sky blue.

Statement bag

A Hermes Birkin bag or at least bags with that structure is an easy way to look like a high-end boss lady.

An original Hermes bag is so expensive but they are so many good looking knock-offs.

Structure and fit

Whether it is a gown or pants, what matters is how it fits your body. The clothes on Jessica Pearson’s body always framed her body nicely. So, look at your body type and always wear clothes that fit.

Perfect pumps

Pump shoes are the shoes for work wear fashion, and guess what? You do not have to wear black shoes all the time. Buy pumps brown, nude, and maroon.

Statement jackets

Don’t just wear a boring black jacket wear one that makes a statement.