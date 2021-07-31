RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Style Guide: Drawing work wear fashion inspiration from Suits' character Jessica Pearson

Temi Iwalaiye

Jessica Pearson from the TV show Suits wore the best of workwear fashion.

Wear clothes that fit {pinterest}
Wear clothes that fit {pinterest}

Work wear fashion isn’t just about the clothes you wear to work. It is a refined and, corporate look worn for business dinners, dinner dates, weddings, church and other special events.

Work wear fashion makes you look like a boss lady and improves your confidence.

In many TV shows, we have seen powerful women who thrilled us with their fashion, style and carriage.

One of these women is Jessica Pearson, played by Gina Torres in the TV series Suits. She is the managing partner of a fictional law firm and everyone’s boss. She dressed the part every single time.

Today, she will be our Style Guide to the best of work wear fashion.

Jessica experimented with colors and, that was why it was easy to notice her classy style.

Try colors like eggshell white, pastel or light pink, maroon, aqua, sky blue.

Gina Torres playing the character of Jessica Pearson {pinterest}
Gina Torres playing the character of Jessica Pearson {pinterest} Pulse Nigeria
Jessica Pearson in a warm colour {pinterest}
Jessica Pearson in a warm colour {pinterest} Pulse Nigeria

A Hermes Birkin bag or at least bags with that structure is an easy way to look like a high-end boss lady.

An original Hermes bag is so expensive but they are so many good looking knock-offs.

Hermes Birkin {pinterest}
Hermes Birkin {pinterest} Pulse Nigeria
A good bag completes a look {pinterest}
A good bag completes a look {pinterest} Pulse Nigeria

Whether it is a gown or pants, what matters is how it fits your body. The clothes on Jessica Pearson’s body always framed her body nicely. So, look at your body type and always wear clothes that fit.

Wear clothes that fit {pinterest}
Wear clothes that fit {pinterest} Pulse Nigeria

Pump shoes are the shoes for work wear fashion, and guess what? You do not have to wear black shoes all the time. Buy pumps brown, nude, and maroon.

Women Pumps {pinterest}
Women Pumps {pinterest} Pulse Nigeria
Don't buy boring pump shoes {pinterest}
Don't buy boring pump shoes {pinterest} Pulse Nigeria
Pumps are the signature shows for workwear {pinterest}
Pumps are the signature shows for workwear {pinterest} Pulse Nigeria

Don’t just wear a boring black jacket wear one that makes a statement.

Wear statement jackets {pinterest}
Wear statement jackets {pinterest} Pulse Nigeria

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye

