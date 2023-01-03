Who wore it better? Toke Makinwa and Chioma Good Hair steal each other looks

This New Year’s edition of who wore it better is interesting at best. Two fashion powerhouses Chioma 'Good Hair' Ikokwu and Toke Makinwa arrived at a New Year’s event and had a ‘Bitch! Stole my look moment’ and of course, we have to ask the pertinent question, who wore it better?
Imagine going to an event and seeing someone dressed so similarly to you.
Toke Makinwa
Spotting the deep shade of blue, Toke wore a bodycon ready-to-wear gown, sky blue and silver Amina Muaddi pumps and a silver clutch, it was simple, straightforward and elegant.
Chioma Good Hair
Chioma went full Balenciaga with her deep blue ensemble, a wrapped bodycon gown complete with boots. She also took a silver clutch plus loved to see her hair in a ponytail.
Our assessment of who wore it better is Chioma, it’s modern, fresh and fun. What do you think?
