Who wore it better? Mercy Eke channeled Cardi B for her AMVCA look

Fashion inspiration can come from different sources, whether it's the designer creating multiple pieces or individuals drawing inspiration from each other's styles.

Mercy Eke wore a recreation by Xtrabrides Lagos, who made sure she was bejewelled from her toe. It wasn’t one of our favourite looks of the night because it felt a little avante garde for the occasion.

Cardi B wore the dress in 2020 for an Instagram ad, hers was mixed with black. Cardi B seemed absolutely delighted that Nicki Minaj cosplayed as her.

Cardi B reposted Mercy’s picture on her Instagram story where she has about 163 million followers. Mercy was equally elated, she said she was going to frame the comment.

