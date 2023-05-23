Who wore it better? Mercy Eke channeled Cardi B for her AMVCA look
Mercy Eke drew inspiration from a Cardi B outfit and we have to ask, who wore it better?
Fashion inspiration can come from different sources, whether it's the designer creating multiple pieces or individuals drawing inspiration from each other's styles.
Mercy Eke wore a recreation by Xtrabrides Lagos, who made sure she was bejewelled from her toe. It wasn’t one of our favourite looks of the night because it felt a little avante garde for the occasion.
Cardi B wore the dress in 2020 for an Instagram ad, hers was mixed with black. Cardi B seemed absolutely delighted that Nicki Minaj cosplayed as her.
Cardi B reposted Mercy’s picture on her Instagram story where she has about 163 million followers. Mercy was equally elated, she said she was going to frame the comment.
Well, who wore it better? We think Cardi B did, mostly because the look is perfect for a fashion editorial and necessarily a red carpet.
