ADVERTISEMENT
Who wore it better? Mercy Eke channeled Cardi B for her AMVCA look

Temi Iwalaiye

Mercy Eke drew inspiration from a Cardi B outfit and we have to ask, who wore it better?

Who wore it better [Twitter/cardiupdates]
Who wore it better [Twitter/cardiupdates]

Fashion inspiration can come from different sources, whether it's the designer creating multiple pieces or individuals drawing inspiration from each other's styles.

Mercy Eke wore a recreation by Xtrabrides Lagos, who made sure she was bejewelled from her toe. It wasn’t one of our favourite looks of the night because it felt a little avante garde for the occasion.

Who wore it better [Twitter/cardiupdates]
Who wore it better [Twitter/cardiupdates]
Cardi B wore the dress in 2020 for an Instagram ad, hers was mixed with black. Cardi B seemed absolutely delighted that Nicki Minaj cosplayed as her.

Cardi B reposted Mercy’s picture on her Instagram story where she has about 163 million followers. Mercy was equally elated, she said she was going to frame the comment.

Cardi B reposted Mercy's picture [Twitter/cardiupdates]
Cardi B reposted Mercy's picture [Twitter/cardiupdates]

Well, who wore it better? We think Cardi B did, mostly because the look is perfect for a fashion editorial and necessarily a red carpet.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

