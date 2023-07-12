Who wore it better? Beyonce and Wizkid spotted in the same jeans
Welcome to another exciting installment of 'Who wore it better?' This week, we have two global music stars twinning in the same jeans.
Recommended articles
Beyonce Knowles, a global icon and arguably the most famous woman in the entertainment industry, was recently spotted wearing a pair of jeans that bore a striking resemblance to the ones worn by Nigerian-born singer Wizkid. This naturally led to the question: Who wore these jeans better?
Beyonce
Beyonce looked casual and beautiful in loose Vehements trousers. She wore a big t-shirt and tied it up like a crop top. She also wore a chunky silver necklace. It’s one of the most relaxed looks we’ve seen on Beyonce recently.
Wizkid
The Essence crooner wore a black long-sleeve graphic t-shirt and the same Vehements jeans trousers. He also paired his outfit with a red baseball cap.
These two superstars styled their outfits in very similar fashion, and it’s hard to pick, but we feel Beyonce should have just worn a crop top instead of tying a shirt up. For that reason, we think Wizkid styled it better.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng