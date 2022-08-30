Who wore it better? 5 times Nigerian celebrities recreated outfits from abroad

Here are five celebrity recreations we love, these celebrities, their stylist and designers recreated some iconic looks from others - except for Erica who wore the same outfit.

Osas

Pulse Nigeria

Osas wore a replica of a black and lace gown by Erica Moore Brand. The gown was first seen on Lena Mahfouhand made by Stephane Rolland at the Cannes Festival 2022. Who slayed the concept more?

Erica

Pulse Nigeria

Erica is wearing a dress by Slubne Atelier, it’s not a recreation. The outfit was created by the same designer. Here is the gown on model Oriola, do you think she looks better?

Liquorose

Pulse Nigeria

This short gown Liquorose wore on her birthday was first seen on Slubne Atelier. It was reimagined in Nigeria by Emagine by Bukola, what’s your rating?

Jemima Osunde

Pulse Nigeria

For the premiere of their Hulu show, Khloe Kardashian wore a nude silk outfit by Valdrin Sahiti that can be likened to what what is on Jemima Osunde. Jemima’s was made by Flat Studio 17.

Mercy Aigbe

Pulse Nigeria