Recreations are part of fashion, and many times Nigerian celebrities and stylists seek inspiration from outside the shores of Nigeria.
Who wore it better? 5 times Nigerian celebrities recreated outfits from abroad
Fashion comes in pairs. Which styling do you prefer?
Here are five celebrity recreations we love, these celebrities, their stylist and designers recreated some iconic looks from others - except for Erica who wore the same outfit.
Osas
Osas wore a replica of a black and lace gown by Erica Moore Brand. The gown was first seen on Lena Mahfouhand made by Stephane Rolland at the Cannes Festival 2022. Who slayed the concept more?
Erica
Erica is wearing a dress by Slubne Atelier, it’s not a recreation. The outfit was created by the same designer. Here is the gown on model Oriola, do you think she looks better?
Liquorose
This short gown Liquorose wore on her birthday was first seen on Slubne Atelier. It was reimagined in Nigeria by Emagine by Bukola, what’s your rating?
Jemima Osunde
For the premiere of their Hulu show, Khloe Kardashian wore a nude silk outfit by Valdrin Sahiti that can be likened to what what is on Jemima Osunde. Jemima’s was made by Flat Studio 17.
Mercy Aigbe
For the AMVCA, Mercy channelled a red Valdrin Sahiti dress with a cape (Valdrin is famous for dressing celebrities like Beyonce). We really have to give a standing ovation to the designer Becca needle and stitches for doing an amazing job.
