Who rocked it better? Ilebaye Odiniya or Yara Shahidi?

Well, it turned out she took a leaf from the style of American actress Yara Shahidi as she recreated her look. So, we have to ask who wore it better?

Yara

Pulse Nigeria

For the 2021 MTV Movie Awards, Yara attended wearing IVY Park by Adidas, Beyonce’s fashion line. The outfit was an althleisure combination of a tracksuit with a corset. But the star of her outfit was her crown hairstyle, which had two twists go across her hair like a crown, as well as her hair being packed in two long braids.

Ilebaye

Ilebaya copied the outfit and hairstyle, except her outfit was black, she wore a crop jacket instead and left the trouser zip open. I guess the idea is to keep up with how Gen Zs are known for dressing, which is typically unconventional.