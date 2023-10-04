ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Who rocked it better? Ilebaye Odiniya or Yara Shahidi?

Temi Iwalaiye

This week, it’s the battle of the Gen Z baddies.

Who wore it better? [Instagram/popsugar]
Who wore it better? [Instagram/popsugar]

Recommended articles

Well, it turned out she took a leaf from the style of American actress Yara Shahidi as she recreated her look. So, we have to ask who wore it better?

Yara at the 2021 MTV movie awards [Instagram]
Yara at the 2021 MTV movie awards [Instagram] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

For the 2021 MTV Movie Awards, Yara attended wearing IVY Park by Adidas, Beyonce’s fashion line. The outfit was an althleisure combination of a tracksuit with a corset. But the star of her outfit was her crown hairstyle, which had two twists go across her hair like a crown, as well as her hair being packed in two long braids.

Ilebaya copied the outfit and hairstyle, except her outfit was black, she wore a crop jacket instead and left the trouser zip open. I guess the idea is to keep up with how Gen Zs are known for dressing, which is typically unconventional.

Who wore it better? Yara, of course; her look was brighter, and the hairstyle looked way better on her.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Crocodile dentist, snake milker and 9 other terrifying jobs people do

Crocodile dentist, snake milker and 9 other terrifying jobs people do

The horrors of women paying dowry in many parts of India

The horrors of women paying dowry in many parts of India

Why Amazonian men willingly father children who are not biologically theirs

Why Amazonian men willingly father children who are not biologically theirs

Since bed bugs are currently taking over Paris, how deadly are they?

Since bed bugs are currently taking over Paris, how deadly are they?

Who rocked it better? Ilebaye Odiniya or Yara Shahidi?

Who rocked it better? Ilebaye Odiniya or Yara Shahidi?

Myth or truth: Can drinking soaked groundnut water tighten your vagina?

Myth or truth: Can drinking soaked groundnut water tighten your vagina?

5 lies every girl has told her boyfriend before

5 lies every girl has told her boyfriend before

Here's why Amazonian women are expected to have multiple sexual partners

Here's why Amazonian women are expected to have multiple sexual partners

The fear of beautiful women and 9 rare phobias you probably haven’t heard of

The fear of beautiful women and 9 rare phobias you probably haven’t heard of

These 4 illnesses could cost you your mental health if left untreated

These 4 illnesses could cost you your mental health if left untreated

5 signs your boyfriend hates you and wants to break up

5 signs your boyfriend hates you and wants to break up

5 Afrobeats stars who've walked the runway at Paris, New York or Milan Fashion Week

5 Afrobeats stars who've walked the runway at Paris, New York or Milan Fashion Week

Pulse Sports

Newcastle defender ready to deny his son over Kylian Mbappe

Newcastle defender ready to deny his son over Kylian Mbappe

'It is racist' — Arsenal legend Thierry Henry slams Napoli's treatment of Osimhen

'It is racist' — Arsenal legend Thierry Henry slams Napoli's treatment of Osimhen

Osimhen’s Real Madrid moment slips by as Napoli's marksman avoids spot-kicks

Osimhen’s Real Madrid moment slips by as Napoli's marksman avoids spot-kicks

‘De Bruyne, Mbappe…’ — Super Eagles legend Jay Jay Okocha identifies players most similar to him today

‘De Bruyne, Mbappe…’ — Super Eagles legend Jay Jay Okocha identifies players most similar to him today

Liverpool fined ₦23m despite VAR scandal in Tottenham clash

Liverpool fined ₦23m despite VAR scandal in Tottenham clash

'Like Ketchup' — Super Falcons star Michelle Alozie borrows Ronaldo's line after scoring brace

'Like Ketchup' — Super Falcons star Michelle Alozie borrows Ronaldo's line after scoring brace

Super Eagles: Iwobi and Moffi return, Bashiru a new addition as Peseiro calls up 25 players for Saudi Arabia and Mozambique friendly games

Super Eagles: Iwobi and Moffi return, Bashiru a new addition as Peseiro calls up 25 players for Saudi Arabia and Mozambique friendly games

You Sabi: Vardy hails Ndidi in Pidgin for Leicester Player of the Match award

You Sabi: Vardy hails Ndidi in Pidgin for Leicester Player of the Match award

Napoli vs Real Madrid: Fans fear for safety of Osimhen and other players as earthquake reportedly hit Naples

Napoli vs Real Madrid: Fans fear for safety of Osimhen and other players as earthquake reportedly hit Naples

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

His best outfits this season [Instagram]

Top 5 Ebuka Obi-Uchendu’s outfits during the BBNaija All Stars season

Who wore it better [Instagram]

Who wore it better? Vee Iye and Toke Makinwa twinning in green blazer

Styles of 1960 [John-Hinde-Collection]

How Nigerians dressed during the 1960 independence, according to Chat GPT

Toyin Abraham in a corset gown [Instagram/toyinabraham]

Toyin Abraham's corset gown looks uncomfortable, here's why the trend needs to die