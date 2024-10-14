Unraveling the fabric of fair compensation for fashion and textile industries workers at the BRICS+ Fashion Summit 2024

Tatyana Naumova, the astute moderator from NTV, navigated this stylish discourse, revealing that it's not just about the trends on the runway but also about the trends in how we value and compensate the creators behind them.

Sladjana Milojevic from Serbia was the catalyst for this conversation, proposing the initiative for salary increases. She emphasized that for the fashion and textile industries to thrive globally, collaboration across borders is essential. But why are these increases necessary, and why now? The reasons stretch across economic, social, and creative spectrums.

Firstly, let's address the sheer talent and effort that goes into fashion and textiles. From the meticulous designer sketching late into the night to the skilled weavers and seamstresses crafting each garment, the industry demands a high level of skill and dedication. However, the compensation often does not match the level of expertise and artistry required. Raising salaries would not only validate the work of these professionals but also enhance the overall quality of the industry by attracting and retaining top talent.

Alexey Romanenko from Russia added a layer to this fabric of thought by noting that Russia has made strides in raising these salaries to respectable levels. He highlighted the crucial role of government and private sector cooperation in this upliftment. Indeed, when these two powerhouses stitch their resources together, the entire industry embroiders a pattern of growth and sustainability.

Further threading into the discussion, Alexandria Kaloshina pointed out that the Russian government has significantly bolstered the fashion and textile industries, which is commendable. Yet, the challenge remains universal, transcending borders and cultures. To stay competitive on the global stage, there is an urgent need to exchange business intelligence and learn from international counterparts, she argued.

Mubashar Naseer Butt from Pakistan underscored the political angle, how businesses often flourish under the protective wing of supportive politicians. The implication here is clear: for the fashion industry to truly excel, having allies in political arenas is indispensable.

Sladjana returned to spotlight another crucial aspect: import tariffs. She contrasted Serbia's more lenient approach with Russia's stringent tariffs, suggesting that easing these financial barriers could foster a more fruitful exchange of fashion goods and ideas between countries, particularly between Russia and Serbia.

This rich dialogue unfolded under the overarching theme "From Factory to Runway: Industry on Trend." It reflected a growing acknowledgment that the fabric of the fashion industry is intricate and interwoven with various socio-economic threads. The panelists collectively painted a picture of an industry at a crossroads, where the choice between global homogeneity and unique cultural expressions will shape its future.

As technology advances and local brands gain prominence, the call for increased salaries becomes even more pertinent. Investing in the workforce behind fashion is not just a nod to fairness but a strategic move to propel local brands into the limelight of global markets.