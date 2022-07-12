RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Top 10 fashionable females to grace the Big Brother Naija show so far

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye

These are 10 of the most fashionable Big Brother Naija female alumni.

These women style never dissappoint [Instagram]

Here are 10 of the most fashionable women who have been on the Big Brother Naija house show, note that it is in ascending order.

We went through the list of all the babes who have graced the show and those who are killing it with their style made our top 10 list.

Cynthia of the double wahala season taught these new babes what it means to be a slay queen and still slays so effortlessly well. Cee-C's choices, in terms of her hair, makeup and clothes always make sense.

Tacha is very experimental with her fashion and style and that is one of my favourite things about her. She makes bold fashion choices and looks good all the time.

Mercy ties in closely with Tacha. She is the queen of lifestyle because of her love for luxury brands, she also makes good excellent fashion choices even though some of her pictures are too explicit.

Esther Biade is one of those unrated fashion queens. I believe she is what most people will call a baddie.

Of course, this list will be incomplete without our favourite biracial queen, Nengi, who is gorgeous in every picture.

Wathoni needs to take us to fashion school. Her style is so fabulous, she has never had a bad fashion day. Plus, her shoe collection is to-die-for.

Diane Russet
Diane Russet Diane Russet Instagram/ Diane Russet

Very beautiful girl next door aura, Diane is a gorgeous queen whose style we can’t fault. She slays all the time.

Former housemate of the reality TV show, Big Brother Naija [Instagram/DianeRussett] Pulse Nigeria

Kim gets massive points for being so beautiful and her fashion and style are right up there.

Saskay has a fashion model body and face, everything looks good on her.

Liquorose switches from tomboy to girlie girl, interesting to watch.

Temi Iwalaiye

