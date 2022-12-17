With premieres, birthdays, brand shoots and countless events to attend which female celebrities brought the heat, fashion-wise.
Top 10 fashionable female celebrities of 2022
Who were the ultimate fashion baddies this year?
10. Chioma Good Hair
With the success of Real Housewives of Lagos, we began to notice Chioma more and sure enough, she dazzled us every time, from designer clothing to Nigerian-made custom outfits, all Chioma wore was a hit.
Of course, we can’t forget her gorgeous vacation pictures.
9. Tems
Tems had a great year music-wise and fashion wise too.
With a tonne of red carpet appearances, magazine shoots and events, Tems gave us a glimpse of her fashionable and gorgeous style.
8. Ini Edo
Ini Edo also had a lot of moments this year, from her appearance at Rita Dominic’s traditional wedding to her birthday photoshoot, she was on fire this year.
7. Liquorose
Liquorose also had a good fashion year. She gave us tomboy style, feminine fashion and everything in between, not to mention how her hair was laid to perfection this year.
6. Mercy Eke
Mercy Eke has always been a stylish queen, and she continued her reign this year. Every event she attended, she did so in style.
5. Lily Afe
Lily’s style was also one of the foremost this year, sticking with designers like Veekee James and Tubo will always be a good idea.
4. Sharon Ooja
This beautiful damsel was a delight to see every time this year, her sense of style and fashion is applaudable.
She never had a bad fashion day, she slayed every day.
3. Osas Ighodaro
All hail the Queen! We cannot forget Osas’ AMVCA outfits, she was simply divine but not only that she looked breathtaking in every event and everywhere she went.
2. Tiwa Savage
Tiwa Savage was stunning this year, from her appearance at fashion week to the British Fashion Council awards, Tiwa leaned into her inner fashion killer this year and the result was fashionable designer outfits.
1. Toke Makinwa
No one else deserves this title but Toke. Toke’s ability to put together stunning outfits and never leave us bored is a special gift.
She pushed the fashion envelope and always showed up as a stunner.
