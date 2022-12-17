Top 10 fashionable female celebrities of 2022

10. Chioma Good Hair

With the success of Real Housewives of Lagos, we began to notice Chioma more and sure enough, she dazzled us every time, from designer clothing to Nigerian-made custom outfits, all Chioma wore was a hit.

Of course, we can’t forget her gorgeous vacation pictures.

9. Tems

Tems had a great year music-wise and fashion wise too.

With a tonne of red carpet appearances, magazine shoots and events, Tems gave us a glimpse of her fashionable and gorgeous style.

8. Ini Edo

Ini Edo also had a lot of moments this year, from her appearance at Rita Dominic’s traditional wedding to her birthday photoshoot, she was on fire this year.

7. Liquorose

Liquorose also had a good fashion year. She gave us tomboy style, feminine fashion and everything in between, not to mention how her hair was laid to perfection this year.

6. Mercy Eke

Mercy Eke has always been a stylish queen, and she continued her reign this year. Every event she attended, she did so in style.

5. Lily Afe

Lily’s style was also one of the foremost this year, sticking with designers like Veekee James and Tubo will always be a good idea.

4. Sharon Ooja

This beautiful damsel was a delight to see every time this year, her sense of style and fashion is applaudable.

She never had a bad fashion day, she slayed every day.

3. Osas Ighodaro

All hail the Queen! We cannot forget Osas’ AMVCA outfits, she was simply divine but not only that she looked breathtaking in every event and everywhere she went.

2. Tiwa Savage

Tiwa Savage was stunning this year, from her appearance at fashion week to the British Fashion Council awards, Tiwa leaned into her inner fashion killer this year and the result was fashionable designer outfits.

1. Toke Makinwa

No one else deserves this title but Toke. Toke’s ability to put together stunning outfits and never leave us bored is a special gift.