ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Top 10 fashionable female celebrities of 2022

Temi Iwalaiye

Who were the ultimate fashion baddies this year?

The most fashionable women of 2022 [Instagram]
The most fashionable women of 2022 [Instagram]

With premieres, birthdays, brand shoots and countless events to attend which female celebrities brought the heat, fashion-wise.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

With the success of Real Housewives of Lagos, we began to notice Chioma more and sure enough, she dazzled us every time, from designer clothing to Nigerian-made custom outfits, all Chioma wore was a hit.

Of course, we can’t forget her gorgeous vacation pictures.

Tems had a great year music-wise and fashion wise too.

With a tonne of red carpet appearances, magazine shoots and events, Tems gave us a glimpse of her fashionable and gorgeous style.

Ini Edo also had a lot of moments this year, from her appearance at Rita Dominic’s traditional wedding to her birthday photoshoot, she was on fire this year.

Liquorose also had a good fashion year. She gave us tomboy style, feminine fashion and everything in between, not to mention how her hair was laid to perfection this year.

Mercy Eke has always been a stylish queen, and she continued her reign this year. Every event she attended, she did so in style.

Lily’s style was also one of the foremost this year, sticking with designers like Veekee James and Tubo will always be a good idea.

This beautiful damsel was a delight to see every time this year, her sense of style and fashion is applaudable.

3. Osas Ighodaro

All hail the Queen! We cannot forget Osas’ AMVCA outfits, she was simply divine but not only that she looked breathtaking in every event and everywhere she went.

Tiwa Savage was stunning this year, from her appearance at fashion week to the British Fashion Council awards, Tiwa leaned into her inner fashion killer this year and the result was fashionable designer outfits.

No one else deserves this title but Toke. Toke’s ability to put together stunning outfits and never leave us bored is a special gift.

She pushed the fashion envelope and always showed up as a stunner.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Top 10 fashionable female celebrities of 2022

Top 10 fashionable female celebrities of 2022

Nigerian Breweries brands brew a fun-filled December at Wonderland!

Nigerian Breweries brands brew a fun-filled December at Wonderland!

This week’s best celebrity pictures on Instagram

This week’s best celebrity pictures on Instagram

Fuji Vibrations delivered the finest Fuji music like never before to a crowd of over 3,000 people

Fuji Vibrations delivered the finest Fuji music like never before to a crowd of over 3,000 people

5 foods you must eat everyday

5 foods you must eat everyday

Best-dressed at Netflix’s ‘Far From Home' series premiere

Best-dressed at Netflix’s ‘Far From Home' series premiere

Crotchet outfits are the hottest fashion trend of 2022

Crotchet outfits are the hottest fashion trend of 2022

Sex Education: 5 conversations to have before s*x

Sex Education: 5 conversations to have before s*x

Here's what to do when s*x was better with your ex than it is with your current partner

Here's what to do when s*x was better with your ex than it is with your current partner

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Dorathy is famous for her saying, 'with her full chest'

Dorathy Bachor's style is a lesson for women with full chests

These 3 young artiste have a clear sense of style [Instagram]

3 young Nigerian musicians who have easily recognisable fashion and style

Who wore it better ? {Instagram}

Who wore it better? Toke Makinwa and Sharon Ooja dazzle in identical outfits

Best dressed guests [Instagram]

Best-dressed guests at 'Battle on Buka Street' movie premiere