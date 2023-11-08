Toke Makinwa's birthday outfit costs over ₦7 million, find out all the details here
Toke Makinwa, a Nigerian media personality and businesswoman, celebrated her birthday in style with an outfit that reportedly cost over 7 million naira.
She wore a yellow David Koma starfish set that cost a whopping ₦2,831,762.75 on Revolve.
ON her hands was a Valentino Garavani purse that cost $4075, which is roughly 4 million naira with the current exchange rate.
On her feet were René Caovilla Cleo high-heel sandals that cost $950, which is roughly ₦950,000.
She undoubtedly spent more than that since the outfits were sourced by luxury fashion curator Sabon Salo, and there’s also the cost of hair and makeup.
Makinwa shared photos of her outfit on Instagram, where she was quickly showered with compliments. Many fans praised her for her stunning look, but many people will be shocked at the price tag.
Makinwa's outfit is sure to be remembered for years to come. It perfectly represents her style and status as a fashion icon.
