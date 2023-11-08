ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Toke Makinwa's birthday outfit costs over ₦7 million, find out all the details here

Temi Iwalaiye

Toke Makinwa, a Nigerian media personality and businesswoman, celebrated her birthday in style with an outfit that reportedly cost over 7 million naira.

Toke Makinwa on her birthday [Instagram]
Toke Makinwa on her birthday [Instagram]

Recommended articles

She wore a yellow David Koma starfish set that cost a whopping ₦2,831,762.75 on Revolve.

David Koma Star Fish set [Revolve]
David Koma Star Fish set [Revolve] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

ON her hands was a Valentino Garavani purse that cost $4075, which is roughly 4 million naira with the current exchange rate.

valentino garavani shoulder bag
valentino garavani shoulder bag Pulse Nigeria

On her feet were René Caovilla Cleo high-heel sandals that cost $950, which is roughly ₦950,000.

Rene Caovilla Cleo [Farfetch]
Rene Caovilla Cleo [Farfetch] Pulse Nigeria

She undoubtedly spent more than that since the outfits were sourced by luxury fashion curator Sabon Salo, and there’s also the cost of hair and makeup.

ADVERTISEMENT

Makinwa shared photos of her outfit on Instagram, where she was quickly showered with compliments. Many fans praised her for her stunning look, but many people will be shocked at the price tag.

Makinwa's outfit is sure to be remembered for years to come. It perfectly represents her style and status as a fashion icon.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Toke Makinwa's birthday outfit costs over ₦7 million, find out all the details here

Toke Makinwa's birthday outfit costs over ₦7 million, find out all the details here

Trayc Selasi represents the diaspora with 'International local babe'

Trayc Selasi represents the diaspora with 'International local babe'

10 reasons some women still get pregnant even when on family planning

10 reasons some women still get pregnant even when on family planning

Jayden is a popular baby name in Nigeria now, but what does it really mean?

Jayden is a popular baby name in Nigeria now, but what does it really mean?

5 reasons suya is best sold at night in Nigeria

5 reasons suya is best sold at night in Nigeria

11 smart ways to make your man give you money

11 smart ways to make your man give you money

Country where students don't write exams until after 9 years of schooling

Country where students don't write exams until after 9 years of schooling

Pimple-free skin for under ₦6,000? Kiss pimples goodbye with these 5 products

Pimple-free skin for under ₦6,000? Kiss pimples goodbye with these 5 products

How to step out of your comfort zone and make friends as an adult

How to step out of your comfort zone and make friends as an adult

DIY Recipes: How to make your own margarine at home

DIY Recipes: How to make your own margarine at home

For men, 7 ways to test if a lady is attracted to you

For men, 7 ways to test if a lady is attracted to you

How to copy Hilda Baci’s casual style without breaking the bank

How to copy Hilda Baci’s casual style without breaking the bank

Pulse Sports

‘It is just who we are’ — Tottenham’s Postecoglu insists high line against Chelsea was the right call

‘It is just who we are’ — Tottenham’s Postecoglu insists high line against Chelsea was the right call

Giannis Antetokounmpo rocks Super Falcons jersey: declares 'Nigeria is my country'

Giannis Antetokounmpo rocks Super Falcons jersey: declares 'Nigeria is my country'

Was Chelsea’s first ‘statement win’ under Pochettino a step backward?

Was Chelsea’s first ‘statement win’ under Pochettino a step backward?

Van Dijk states what MUST change for Liverpool to improve

Van Dijk states what MUST change for Liverpool to improve

Adin Ross: Lionel Messi outbids popular streamer on $10 million mansion in Miami

Adin Ross: Lionel Messi outbids popular streamer on $10 million mansion in Miami

Mainz FIRE former Premier League star over voicing support for Palestine in Israel conflict

Mainz FIRE former Premier League star over voicing support for Palestine in Israel conflict

‘What a disgusting behaviour’ —Nigerians drag Michelle Alozie after TRASHING bouquet of flowers gifted by mystery man

‘What a disgusting behaviour’ —Nigerians drag Michelle Alozie after TRASHING bouquet of flowers gifted by mystery man

‘I focus on who can play’ — Napoli coach not thinking about injured Osimhen

‘I focus on who can play’ — Napoli coach not thinking about injured Osimhen

'Erling deserved it very much too' — Why Messi's Ballon d'Or comments to Haaland were disrespectful

'Erling deserved it very much too' — Why Messi's Ballon d'Or comments to Haaland were disrespectful

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Brides in kente outfits

Some kente cloth colours and their meanings

Guests at Made and Inedoye's wedding [Instagram]

Check out all the fashion and glamour at Made Kuti and Inedoye’s wedding

11 vibrant colours of 10x10 Pre-Stretched Braids

10x10 celebrated 2 years of Confidence, Beauty: 11 colours of pre-stretched braids

Style Today Magazine welcomes Tonye Hart as new Style Editor

Style Today Magazine welcomes Tonye Hart as new Style Editor