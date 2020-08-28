Without a doubt, every woman deserves to have quality, trendy weaves in her collection, however, pockets and pricing are not always in sync.

To bridge this gap, Darling Nigeria has launched a premium collection called ‘Empress’. The Empress collection features four unique weaves, which is perfect for women that like to switch things up often. The collection merges affordability with style and versatility, giving every woman the confidence to step up her game and slay like a celebrity without breaking the bank.

Here are some of your favourite style stars in the Empress collection –

Chic and classy is how we’ll describe Toke Makinwa’s looks

Linda Osifo served major hair goals in the Empress Peruvian wave

Kim Oprah looked as beautiful as ever wearing the Empress Silky Straight weave

And Diane Russet in the Empress Brazilian wave is all the hair inspo we need

You can shop the Empress collection and other Darling products on www.thedivashop.ng

Follow @Darlingnigeria on Instagram for more trendy hairstyles.

