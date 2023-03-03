Nigerian musician, Tiwa Savage, is a fashion goddess. This month has been one of numerous fashion weeks. From Paris to London to Milan, the fashion world has been saturated with fashion. Fashion week is also a chance for celebrities to sit in front rows at fashion shows and attend parties and Tiwa was part of it all.
Tiwa Savage takes over London, Paris and Milan fashion week in style
Here are some of Tiwa's fashion week looks we love.
Vogue’s Party
Tiwa used the styling agency, Shaped Services, and they curated the perfect wardrobe for her. She wore an off-white shirt and black gloves, gloves are certainly on trend and a long skirt and black pumps
Pharrell's Monclear fashion showcase
Tiwa looked so chic on this day. She wore a bright yellow bomber skirt and a sheer blouse with an interesting outer bra.
For another fashion show, Tiwa wore all leather, a leather gown, jacket and boots. That’s certainly peak fashion.
Off-White
Tiwa attended Off white’s show in a black dress with a cut-out by Off White, and we loved everything about the look. Loved the short blonde bob hair too.
Louboutin
Tiwa attended Christian Louboutin’s show in a leather gown by The Uncommonist, famous for styling Kanye’s ex, Julia Fox, a nice hat, boots and a bright yellow purse and shoes.
We are really loving this designer fashion era of Tiwa and we hope to see more since fashion week isn’t over.
