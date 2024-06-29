This week’s best celebrity pictures on Instagram

This week, it was a wedding galore. From Davido to Sharon Ooja, celebrity couples tied the knot with their partners in lavish celebrations.
Another week, another slay.
The couples and their guests dressed up to the nines.
Here are the best-dressed celebrities of the week:
Davido and Chioma
Davido and Chioma’s official pre wedding portrait was certainly one of the best pictures of the week.
Sharon Ooja and Ugo Nwoke
Sharon and her husband looked regal in their traditional attire.
Priscilla Ojo
Priscilla stunned in this grey lace corset gown with draping that is certainly on trend.
Adenike Adeleke
Some face cards never decline, and Adenike’s face is one of them. She wore a fabulous corset dress to Davido’s wedding.
Funke Akindele
Funke showed up for Sharon’s wedding in this lemon green outfit that was simply beautiful.
Ebuka Obi-Uchendu
Ebuka was dapper as usual in this grey agbada with the tassels and a lion embroidery.
