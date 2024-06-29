ADVERTISEMENT
This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram

Temi Iwalaiye

Another week, another slay.

This week's best pictures
This week’s best pictures [instagram]

This week, it was a wedding galore. From Davido to Sharon Ooja, celebrity couples tied the knot with their partners in lavish celebrations.

The couples and their guests dressed up to the nines.

Here are the best-dressed celebrities of the week:

Davido and Chioma’s official pre wedding portrait was certainly one of the best pictures of the week.

Sharon and her husband looked regal in their traditional attire.



Priscilla stunned in this grey lace corset gown with draping that is certainly on trend.



Some face cards never decline, and Adenike’s face is one of them. She wore a fabulous corset dress to Davido’s wedding.

Funke showed up for Sharon’s wedding in this lemon green outfit that was simply beautiful.

Ebuka was dapper as usual in this grey agbada with the tassels and a lion embroidery.





