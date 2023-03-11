Another week has gone by and certainly, there were many slays. Nigerian celebrities took gorgeous, fashionable and sexy pictures and we are giving you a rundown of the best of them.
This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram
Temi Otedola
Temi looked warm, cosy and beautiful in a monochromatic blue turtle neck, pants and jacket. Talk about slaying winter fashion.
Tolani Baj
Tolani Baj brought her sexy on in a yellow bikini and baggy jeans.
Tiwa Savage
Tiwa Savage met the Queen Consort in an all-white ensemble, love the white jacket; it was simply gorgeous.
Nengi Hampson
Nengi recreated a famous look from Nicki Minaj’s archives. The look was blazing, hot red.
Osas Ighodaro
Osas was all smiles at a Hollywood event in a red lace crop top and multilayered skirt.
Kehinde Bankole
Kehinde’s selfie was definitely sultry and sexy, loved the red lipstick.
