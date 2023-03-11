ADVERTISEMENT
This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram

Temi Iwalaiye

These were the celebrity pictures of the week.

Another week has gone by and certainly, there were many slays. Nigerian celebrities took gorgeous, fashionable and sexy pictures and we are giving you a rundown of the best of them.

Temi looked warm, cosy and beautiful in a monochromatic blue turtle neck, pants and jacket. Talk about slaying winter fashion.

Tolani Baj brought her sexy on in a yellow bikini and baggy jeans.

Tiwa Savage met the Queen Consort in an all-white ensemble, love the white jacket; it was simply gorgeous.

Nengi recreated a famous look from Nicki Minaj’s archives. The look was blazing, hot red.

Osas was all smiles at a Hollywood event in a red lace crop top and multilayered skirt.

Kehinde’s selfie was definitely sultry and sexy, loved the red lipstick.

