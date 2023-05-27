This week’s best celebrity pictures on Instagram
They came, they slayed and conquered.
The AMVCA also took place last Saturday, and it was a glamorous affair, with many regal-looking celebrities in attendance.
Here are this week’s best pictures.
Kim Oprah
Kim looked like a beautiful bride from Northern Nigeria, the Ankara and headscarf were gorgeous.
Tiwa Savage
Tiwa performed at the AMVCA in a black leather gown, a fiery red wig and a black fascinator on her wig, we loved the look.
Davido
Davido was ever so fashionable in a beautiful multicoloured sweater and brown pants.
Nse-Ikpe Etim
Nse understood what it meant to show up like a movie star at the AMVCA. She looked absolutely regal in a purple ball gown by Toju Foyeh.
Osas Ighodaro
Osas’ outfit was one of the best that night; the gown by Veekee James was hand beaded to perfection.
Hilda Baci
Hilda Baci exuded boss-lady chic in a stunning bright pink gown.
Burna Boy
Burna Boy went the avant-garde way in this leather jacket and pants with frills.
Tobi Bakre
The best actor winner, Tobi made a strong case for the pink suit and we were taking all the notes. His shoes looked so good too.
