This week’s best celebrity pictures on Instagram

The AMVCA also took place last Saturday, and it was a glamorous affair, with many regal-looking celebrities in attendance.

Here are this week’s best pictures.

Kim Oprah

ADVERTISEMENT

Kim looked like a beautiful bride from Northern Nigeria, the Ankara and headscarf were gorgeous.

Tiwa Savage

Tiwa performed at the AMVCA in a black leather gown, a fiery red wig and a black fascinator on her wig, we loved the look.

ADVERTISEMENT

Davido

Davido was ever so fashionable in a beautiful multicoloured sweater and brown pants.

Nse-Ikpe Etim

ADVERTISEMENT

Nse understood what it meant to show up like a movie star at the AMVCA. She looked absolutely regal in a purple ball gown by Toju Foyeh.

Osas Ighodaro

Osas’ outfit was one of the best that night; the gown by Veekee James was hand beaded to perfection.

Hilda Baci

ADVERTISEMENT

Hilda Baci exuded boss-lady chic in a stunning bright pink gown.

Burna Boy

Burna Boy went the avant-garde way in this leather jacket and pants with frills.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tobi Bakre