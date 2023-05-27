The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

This week’s best celebrity pictures on Instagram

Temi Iwalaiye

They came, they slayed and conquered.

This week's best pictures [Instagram]
This week's best pictures [Instagram]

Recommended articles

The AMVCA also took place last Saturday, and it was a glamorous affair, with many regal-looking celebrities in attendance.

Here are this week’s best pictures.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kim looked like a beautiful bride from Northern Nigeria, the Ankara and headscarf were gorgeous.

Tiwa performed at the AMVCA in a black leather gown, a fiery red wig and a black fascinator on her wig, we loved the look.

ADVERTISEMENT

Davido was ever so fashionable in a beautiful multicoloured sweater and brown pants.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nse understood what it meant to show up like a movie star at the AMVCA. She looked absolutely regal in a purple ball gown by Toju Foyeh.

Osas’ outfit was one of the best that night; the gown by Veekee James was hand beaded to perfection.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hilda Baci exuded boss-lady chic in a stunning bright pink gown.

Burna Boy went the avant-garde way in this leather jacket and pants with frills.

ADVERTISEMENT

The best actor winner, Tobi made a strong case for the pink suit and we were taking all the notes. His shoes looked so good too.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

This week’s best celebrity pictures on Instagram

This week’s best celebrity pictures on Instagram

Orijin launches 'Deeply Rooted' campaign championing transformative power of Naija roots

Orijin launches 'Deeply Rooted' campaign championing transformative power of Naija roots

5 things adults miss about Children’s Day

5 things adults miss about Children’s Day

5 African countries where snow falls

5 African countries where snow falls

Amstel Malta shines spotlight on digital content creators at AMVCA 9

Amstel Malta shines spotlight on digital content creators at AMVCA 9

How to find love when you leave Nigeria

How to find love when you leave Nigeria

Indomie adds flavour to the AMVCAs 2023: Lights, Camera.. Flavors!

Indomie adds flavour to the AMVCAs 2023: Lights, Camera.. Flavors!

SupaKomando electrifies 9th edition of AMVCAs!

SupaKomando electrifies 9th edition of AMVCAs!

Nigerian student breaks Guinness World Record for most skips on one foot in 30 seconds

Nigerian student breaks Guinness World Record for most skips on one foot in 30 seconds

Join the Meisters Expression Concert live in Ibadan for epic music, epic vibes

Join the Meisters Expression Concert live in Ibadan for epic music, epic vibes

Why do people orgasm and feel horny in the gym?

Why do people orgasm and feel horny in the gym?

Japa: 5 Nigerian men share their struggle to find a good barber abroad

Japa: 5 Nigerian men share their struggle to find a good barber abroad

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The best and worst dressed ladies at the 2023 AMVCA

The best and worst-dressed ladies at the 2023 AMVCA

The best and worst dressed men at the 2023 AMVCA [instagram]

The best and worst-dressed men at the 2023 AMVCA

Tacha wore a $20,000 (9.2 million naira) dress {Instagram/tacha}

Tacha wears a ₦9.2 million dress to the 2023 AMVCA

Who wore it better [Twitter/cardiupdates]

Who wore it better? Mercy Eke channeled Cardi B for her AMVCA look