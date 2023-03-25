This week’s best celebrity pictures on Instagram

They all channelled their inner baddies ready for summer.

These are this week’s best pictures.

Tiwa Savage

Tiwa looked gorgeous in this short denim gown and coat. It was a full denim look, we loved it.

Kim Oprah

Kim Oprah lived everyone’s island dreams in a bikini and tribal markings.

Vee Iye

Vee was a sun-kissed goddess in pictures posted, her skin always looked so good.

Erica Nlewedim

Erica also looked sultry and sexy in a red bikini by the poolside and beach.

Mercy Eke

Mercy is letting us know that nude fashion is in season with her see-through corset top and trouser.

Toke Makinwa

