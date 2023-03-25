This week’s best celebrity pictures on Instagram
Another week, another slay.
They all channelled their inner baddies ready for summer.
These are this week’s best pictures.
Tiwa Savage
Tiwa looked gorgeous in this short denim gown and coat. It was a full denim look, we loved it.
Kim Oprah
Kim Oprah lived everyone’s island dreams in a bikini and tribal markings.
Vee Iye
Vee was a sun-kissed goddess in pictures posted, her skin always looked so good.
Erica Nlewedim
Erica also looked sultry and sexy in a red bikini by the poolside and beach.
Mercy Eke
Mercy is letting us know that nude fashion is in season with her see-through corset top and trouser.
Toke Makinwa
Toke also keep it short and sexy in this floral two-piece.
