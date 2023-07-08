This week’s best celebrity pictures on Instagram

With birthdays, events, and concerts, we had enough pictures to keep us gasping. Here are the best:

Tems

Tems looked absolutely amazing and sexy in this sheer gown for Essence Fest in New Orleans. We love the diamond-shaped sparkles on the outfit.

Osas

Osas reminded us why she’s one of the most beautiful women in Nigeria in this black mesh gown for her new movie, ‘Love, Lust and Other Things’.

Liquorose

Liquorose attended the premiere of ‘Love, Lust, and Other Things’ in a gorgeous colour-blocked gown and blonde wig that was so foxy.

Ayra Starr

Ayra was as sexy as ever in this criss-cross top and mini skirt.

Richard Mofe Damijo

RMD celebrated his 62nd birthday in pictures that looked so handsome and youthful.

Enioluwa

It was also Enioluwa’s birthday this week, and he showed off his gorgeous skin while wearing some bling.

Adesua Etomi-Wellington

Adesua’s clear selfie reminded us that her face card never declines.

Maria Chike

