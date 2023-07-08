ADVERTISEMENT
This week’s best celebrity pictures on Instagram

Temi Iwalaiye

Another week, another slay.

This week’s best pictures [Instagram]
This week’s best pictures [Instagram]

With birthdays, events, and concerts, we had enough pictures to keep us gasping. Here are the best:

Tems looked absolutely amazing and sexy in this sheer gown for Essence Fest in New Orleans. We love the diamond-shaped sparkles on the outfit.

Osas reminded us why she’s one of the most beautiful women in Nigeria in this black mesh gown for her new movie, ‘Love, Lust and Other Things’.

Liquorose attended the premiere of ‘Love, Lust, and Other Things’ in a gorgeous colour-blocked gown and blonde wig that was so foxy.

Ayra was as sexy as ever in this criss-cross top and mini skirt.

RMD celebrated his 62nd birthday in pictures that looked so handsome and youthful.

It was also Enioluwa’s birthday this week, and he showed off his gorgeous skin while wearing some bling.

Adesua’s clear selfie reminded us that her face card never declines.

Maria shared this gorgeous maternity photoshoot on Instagram.

Temi Iwalaiye

