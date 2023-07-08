This week’s best celebrity pictures on Instagram
Another week, another slay.
With birthdays, events, and concerts, we had enough pictures to keep us gasping. Here are the best:
Tems
Tems looked absolutely amazing and sexy in this sheer gown for Essence Fest in New Orleans. We love the diamond-shaped sparkles on the outfit.
Osas
Osas reminded us why she’s one of the most beautiful women in Nigeria in this black mesh gown for her new movie, ‘Love, Lust and Other Things’.
Liquorose
Liquorose attended the premiere of ‘Love, Lust, and Other Things’ in a gorgeous colour-blocked gown and blonde wig that was so foxy.
Ayra Starr
Ayra was as sexy as ever in this criss-cross top and mini skirt.
Richard Mofe Damijo
RMD celebrated his 62nd birthday in pictures that looked so handsome and youthful.
Enioluwa
It was also Enioluwa’s birthday this week, and he showed off his gorgeous skin while wearing some bling.
Adesua Etomi-Wellington
Adesua’s clear selfie reminded us that her face card never declines.
Maria Chike
Maria shared this gorgeous maternity photoshoot on Instagram.
