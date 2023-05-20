This week’s best celebrity pictures on Instagram
Another week, another slay.
Here are this week’s best;
Chika Ike
Chike attended the Cannes Film Festival in this green dress with puffy sleeves and a cape.
Venita Akpofure
Venita looked like a total snack in this peach and gold dress, definitely a traditional wedding inspiration. She won best dressed at the AMVCA cultural day.
Davido
Davido announced his partnership with Sony Music in a denim jacket and the suavest glasses we have seen in a while.
Nini Singh
Brown leather and white, a combination we didn’t know existed, but it gave us all the right vibes, and Nini looked beautiful.
Liquorose
Liquorose looked amazing in the traditional Benin aso-oke. The styling reminded us of a northern bride; it was simply exquisite.
Yemi Cregx
Yemi looked regal in this long crimson-red agbada. The fur on his shoulders made him look like a King. We really liked how long the agbada was.
Toke Makinwa
Toke channelled her gothic side in this dress by 2207 by Tbally.
