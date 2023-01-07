ADVERTISEMENT
This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram

Temi Iwalaiye

It’s a new year and of course, we have been served with sizzling looks right from the beginning.

This week's best pictures [Instagram]
This week's best pictures [Instagram]

With birthday celebrations and different promotional pictures, here are this week’s best pictures.

Nengi celebrated her birthday looking like a flower girl.

Mercy was the picture of class and beauty. Very old school glam.

This Jean Paul Gaultier nude imprint gown is one for the books. Loved seeing it.

Nini and Saga’s picture is a strong contender for the picture of the week, it’s couple goals.

Kie Kie was so beautiful and joyful for her baby’s thanksgiving party.

Phyna started this year in a gold ensemble, which we absolutely love.

