With birthday celebrations and different promotional pictures, here are this week’s best pictures.
This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram
It’s a new year and of course, we have been served with sizzling looks right from the beginning.
Nengi Hampson
Nengi celebrated her birthday looking like a flower girl.
Mercy Aigbe
Mercy was the picture of class and beauty. Very old school glam.
Tiwa Savage
This Jean Paul Gaultier nude imprint gown is one for the books. Loved seeing it.
Nini and Saga
Nini and Saga’s picture is a strong contender for the picture of the week, it’s couple goals.
Kie Kie
Kie Kie was so beautiful and joyful for her baby’s thanksgiving party.
Phyna
Phyna started this year in a gold ensemble, which we absolutely love.
