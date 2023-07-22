This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram
Another week, another slay.
The past week was filled with exciting events that allowed for numerous celebrity sightings. Of particular interest was the highly anticipated premiere of the Barbie movie, which captivated fashion critics and kept them on the edge of their seats.
From the events of the week, here are the best pictures:
Modella
Modella was one of the best-dressed influencers at the Barbie premiere in Lagos; the mini corset gown was on theme.
Hilda Baci
Hilda Baci channelled sartorial elegance in this shimmering pink evening gown.
Toyin Abraham
Toyin Abraham dressed up like the King of Boys in this white and green aso-oke at the premiere of 'Orisa'.
Kate Henshaw
Kate celebrated her 52nd birthday looking timeless and younger than ever.
Nancy Isime
Nancy gentrification of the aso-oke resulted in this fabulous style, which we have no complaints about.
Beauty Tukura
Beauty showed the girls how it is done as she styled her own rendition of the Barbie theme.
Mercy Aigbe
Her outfit gave us all the feels, those flower appliques were so avant-garde and immensely gorgeous.
Kie Kie
Kie Kie also attended the premiere of 'Orisa', looking as beautiful as ever in aso-oke and mesh.
