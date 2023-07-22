ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram

Temi Iwalaiye

Another week, another slay.

This week's best pictures [Instagram]
This week's best pictures [Instagram]

Recommended articles

The past week was filled with exciting events that allowed for numerous celebrity sightings. Of particular interest was the highly anticipated premiere of the Barbie movie, which captivated fashion critics and kept them on the edge of their seats.

From the events of the week, here are the best pictures:

ADVERTISEMENT

Modella was one of the best-dressed influencers at the Barbie premiere in Lagos; the mini corset gown was on theme.

Hilda Baci channelled sartorial elegance in this shimmering pink evening gown.

ADVERTISEMENT

Toyin Abraham dressed up like the King of Boys in this white and green aso-oke at the premiere of 'Orisa'.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kate celebrated her 52nd birthday looking timeless and younger than ever.

Nancy gentrification of the aso-oke resulted in this fabulous style, which we have no complaints about.

ADVERTISEMENT

Beauty showed the girls how it is done as she styled her own rendition of the Barbie theme.

Her outfit gave us all the feels, those flower appliques were so avant-garde and immensely gorgeous.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kie Kie also attended the premiere of 'Orisa', looking as beautiful as ever in aso-oke and mesh.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram

This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram

3 unbelievable reasons mosquitoes are more attracted to you than others

3 unbelievable reasons mosquitoes are more attracted to you than others

Camon 20 Premier 5G chronicles hope & empowerment in thought-provoking short films

Camon 20 Premier 5G chronicles hope & empowerment in thought-provoking short films

Is it a giant red flag if she doesn't offer to split the bill on first date?

Is it a giant red flag if she doesn't offer to split the bill on first date?

5 reasons Nigerian ladies should always go for a soft glam

5 reasons Nigerian ladies should always go for a soft glam

5 looks from the South African screening of Barbie that were perfectly on theme

5 looks from the South African screening of Barbie that were perfectly on theme

The health benefits of juicing these 5 fruits will amaze you

The health benefits of juicing these 5 fruits will amaze you

New era of healthy eating, wellness for Port Harcourt residents as So Fresh Berths in the City

New era of healthy eating, wellness for Port Harcourt residents as So Fresh Berths in the City

How the Triplets Ghetto Kids teach us diversity for work-life balance

How the Triplets Ghetto Kids teach us diversity for work-life balance

5 surprising food and drinks that cause bad breath

5 surprising food and drinks that cause bad breath

Rating outfits at the movie premiere of Barbie in Nigeria

Rating outfits at the movie premiere of Barbie in Nigeria

Mercy Johnson-Okojie bags new Ambassadorial deal with Tiger Foods limited

Mercy Johnson-Okojie bags new Ambassadorial deal with Tiger Foods limited

Pulse Sports

'Shut Up' - Sha'Carri Richardson shows support to Tobi Amusan on alleged doping violation case

Nigeria vs Canada: 5 lessons learnt from Super Falcons' hard-fought draw vs Olympic champions

Nigeria vs Canada: 5 lessons learnt from Super Falcons' hard-fought draw vs Olympic champions

Super Falcons: Nnadozie earns 10 women Nigeria draw against Canada

Super Falcons: Nnadozie earns 10 women Nigeria draw against Canada

Mendy, Alves, Ronaldo and the 10 football stars who have been accused of sexual assault

Mendy, Alves, Ronaldo and the 10 football stars who have been accused of sexual assault

Super Falcons: Good news for Nigeria as Chelsea’s star is ruled out of World Cup encounter

Super Falcons: Good news for Nigeria as Chelsea’s star is ruled out of World Cup encounter

Explained: Why Tobi Amusan is allegedly facing doping violation charges by AIU

Explained: Why Tobi Amusan is allegedly facing doping violation charges by AIU

Super Falcons: Time and Where to Watch Nigeria vs Canada World Cup Opener

Super Falcons: Time and Where to Watch Nigeria vs Canada World Cup Opener

Rema: Nigerian star teams up with Michael Jordan, Luka Doncic and Jayson Tatum

Rema: Nigerian star teams up with Michael Jordan, Luka Doncic and Jayson Tatum

Tobi Amusan lands in trouble as she is allegedly charged with doping violation

Tobi Amusan lands in trouble as she is allegedly charged with doping violation

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Rating outfits at the movie premiere of Barbie in Nigeria [Instagram]

Rating outfits at the movie premiere of Barbie in Nigeria

Best aso-ebi styles from Orisa the movie premiere [Instagram]

The best aso-ebi styles from ‘Orisa’ movie premiere

These celebs embody barbiecore [Instagram]

5 Nigerian celebs who dress like Barbie

These looks were on theme [Instagram]

5 looks from the South African screening of Barbie that were perfectly on theme