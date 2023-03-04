ADVERTISEMENT
This week’s best celebrity pictures on Instagram

Temi Iwalaiye

This week’s best pictures were fun and glamorous.

We took a hiatus because of the elections, but now we’re back to counting down the best celebrity pictures on Instagram.

Every picture Tiwa posted this week was a certain hit, we were short of the ones to choose, we love her green ensemble for her new song with DJ Spyro.

Ayra was channeling the 90s and 2000s, she nailed it, even with the flip phone.

Bella was a burst of colours in this multicolored gown. She looked delightful.

Mercy made an ad for a bridal company in this gorgeous mesh gown.

Diane celebrated her birthday in a gown with a beautiful train and embroidery from Xtrabrides Lagos.

Dora also celebrated the new month in a varsity jacket and shorts.

Toyin had a whole production of costumes for her birthday.

