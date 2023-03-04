We took a hiatus because of the elections, but now we’re back to counting down the best celebrity pictures on Instagram.
This week’s best celebrity pictures on Instagram
This week’s best pictures were fun and glamorous.
Tiwa Savage
Every picture Tiwa posted this week was a certain hit, we were short of the ones to choose, we love her green ensemble for her new song with DJ Spyro.
Ayra Starr
Ayra was channeling the 90s and 2000s, she nailed it, even with the flip phone.
Bella Okagbue
Bella was a burst of colours in this multicolored gown. She looked delightful.
Mercy Eke
Mercy made an ad for a bridal company in this gorgeous mesh gown.
Diane Russet
Diane celebrated her birthday in a gown with a beautiful train and embroidery from Xtrabrides Lagos.
Dora Bachor
Dora also celebrated the new month in a varsity jacket and shorts.
Toyin Lawani
Toyin had a whole production of costumes for her birthday.
