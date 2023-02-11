ADVERTISEMENT
This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram

Temi Iwalaiye

Another week of celebrities slaying.

This week's best pictures [Instagram]
This week's best pictures [Instagram]

What a week this has been and certainly not without stand-out fashion moments. These are the best pictures of the week.

Tems went to the Grammys in a golden and beautiful Vivienne Westwood gown.

Olamide was chilling in Malibu wearing a yellow Celine tracksuit.

Bella added some cultural spice to our timeline this week, very regal.

Ayra looked extra beautiful in this hooded outfit.

Toke was a winter vision. The knit skirt and jacket are beautiful, plus the Fendi scarf rounded the look perfectly.

The head-to-toe Dolce & Gabbana look deserves a spot on this list. Fashion at its finest.

Everyone’s favourite rich aunty looked wonderful in a Lanre Da Silva Ajayi Bubu.

