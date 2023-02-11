What a week this has been and certainly not without stand-out fashion moments. These are the best pictures of the week.
This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram
Another week of celebrities slaying.
Tems
Tems went to the Grammys in a golden and beautiful Vivienne Westwood gown.
Olamide
Olamide was chilling in Malibu wearing a yellow Celine tracksuit.
Bella Okagbue
Bella added some cultural spice to our timeline this week, very regal.
Ayra Starr
Ayra looked extra beautiful in this hooded outfit.
Toke Makinwa
Toke was a winter vision. The knit skirt and jacket are beautiful, plus the Fendi scarf rounded the look perfectly.
Chioma Good Hair
The head-to-toe Dolce & Gabbana look deserves a spot on this list. Fashion at its finest.
Rita Dominic
Everyone’s favourite rich aunty looked wonderful in a Lanre Da Silva Ajayi Bubu.
