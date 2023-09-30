ADVERTISEMENT
This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram

Temi Iwalaiye

Another week, another slay.

This week's best pictures
This week's best pictures [Instagram]

From many premieres and numerous celebrity sightings, here are our best celebrity pictures:

Tems was proof you don’t need any other body in this blue bodysuit.

Davido touched down in Nigeria is a casual two-piece that should be in every man’s wardrobe.

The fit of this outfit had our heads spinning; it’s simple but gorgeous.

A mix of sultry and sexy. Vee looked really good in this orange mini dress.

Funke looked really beautiful and stylish in her little black dress.

Iyabo wore a shiny gold gown for the Real Housewives of Lagos premiere; she looked really great.

We’re big fans of Faith’s outfit for the premiere, especially the shades of blue on the cape.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

