This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram
Another week, another slay.
Recommended articles
From many premieres and numerous celebrity sightings, here are our best celebrity pictures:
Tems
Tems was proof you don’t need any other body in this blue bodysuit.
Davido
Davido touched down in Nigeria is a casual two-piece that should be in every man’s wardrobe.
Diane Russet
The fit of this outfit had our heads spinning; it’s simple but gorgeous.
Vee Iye
A mix of sultry and sexy. Vee looked really good in this orange mini dress.
Funke Akindele
Funke looked really beautiful and stylish in her little black dress.
Iyabo Ojo
Iyabo wore a shiny gold gown for the Real Housewives of Lagos premiere; she looked really great.
Faith Morey
We’re big fans of Faith’s outfit for the premiere, especially the shades of blue on the cape.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng