This week, female celebrities were taking no prisoners as they dazzled us with the most fashionable and sexy looks we’ve seen this year.
This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram
Another week of celebrities massively slaying.
These are this week’s best pictures:
Osas Ighodaro
Osas was definitely body goals in a bikini.
Tiwa Savage
Tiwa was edgy and sexy in Givenchy skirt and a crop top.
Sharon Ooja
Sharon looked so well-toned on the beach of Mauritius in an Andrea Iyamah bikini.
Beauty Tukura
Nude colours have never looked so good. Beauty looked incredibly gorgeous in the silk slip dress.
Ebuka Obi-Uchendu
Ebuka was spotted in an interesting print shirt and suit from Mai Atafo.
Saga Deolu
Saga brought out the charm in his agbada. We love to see it.
Liquorose
Guys, Liquorose’s jeans were out of this world, so fashionable.
Toke Makinwa
Another denim to the rescue, the top and jeans were such an interesting and sexy look.
