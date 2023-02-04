ADVERTISEMENT
This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram

Temi Iwalaiye

Another week of celebrities massively slaying.

This week's best pictures
This week's best pictures

This week, female celebrities were taking no prisoners as they dazzled us with the most fashionable and sexy looks we’ve seen this year.

These are this week’s best pictures:

Osas was definitely body goals in a bikini.

Tiwa was edgy and sexy in Givenchy skirt and a crop top.

Sharon looked so well-toned on the beach of Mauritius in an Andrea Iyamah bikini.

Nude colours have never looked so good. Beauty looked incredibly gorgeous in the silk slip dress.

Ebuka was spotted in an interesting print shirt and suit from Mai Atafo.

Saga brought out the charm in his agbada. We love to see it.

Guys, Liquorose’s jeans were out of this world, so fashionable.

Another denim to the rescue, the top and jeans were such an interesting and sexy look.

