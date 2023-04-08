This week, the ladies were ready to captivate our hearts in gorgeous pictures and sultry poses. With birthdays and premieres, we were not out of some truly beautiful pictures to admire.
This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram
Another week, another slay.
Recommended articles
Here are this week’s best pictures.
Adesua Etomi
Adesua looked absolutely stunning in this aso-oke pant and jacket. We never knew green could look so good.
Liquorose
Liquorose was casual and extremely beautiful in a crop top and pants.
Nengi Hampson
Nengi recreated a red and fiery Rihanna look in this sheer mini gown and she nailed it.
Davido
Davido posted pictures of himself performing in London in his custom-made Puma apparel.
Sharon Ooja
Sharon looked gorgeous in black feathers for her birthday photoshoot.
Tolani Baj
Tolani Baj gave us what we call afro sexiness in an afro and yellow bralette and mini skirt.
Bimbo Ademoye
Bimbo attended the premiere of Gangs of Lagos in an exaggerated gele and short mini skirt.
Saskay
Saskay had us over the moon in this sweet photoshoot.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng