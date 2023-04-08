The sports category has moved to a new website.
ADVERTISEMENT
This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram

Temi Iwalaiye

Another week, another slay.

This week's best pictures [Instagram]

This week, the ladies were ready to captivate our hearts in gorgeous pictures and sultry poses. With birthdays and premieres, we were not out of some truly beautiful pictures to admire.

Here are this week’s best pictures.

Adesua looked absolutely stunning in this aso-oke pant and jacket. We never knew green could look so good.

Liquorose was casual and extremely beautiful in a crop top and pants.

Nengi recreated a red and fiery Rihanna look in this sheer mini gown and she nailed it.

Davido posted pictures of himself performing in London in his custom-made Puma apparel.

Sharon looked gorgeous in black feathers for her birthday photoshoot.

Tolani Baj gave us what we call afro sexiness in an afro and yellow bralette and mini skirt.

Bimbo attended the premiere of Gangs of Lagos in an exaggerated gele and short mini skirt.

Saskay had us over the moon in this sweet photoshoot.

ADVERTISEMENT

