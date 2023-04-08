This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram

Here are this week’s best pictures.

Adesua Etomi

Adesua looked absolutely stunning in this aso-oke pant and jacket. We never knew green could look so good.

Liquorose

Liquorose was casual and extremely beautiful in a crop top and pants.

Nengi Hampson

Nengi recreated a red and fiery Rihanna look in this sheer mini gown and she nailed it.

Davido

Davido posted pictures of himself performing in London in his custom-made Puma apparel.

Sharon Ooja

Sharon looked gorgeous in black feathers for her birthday photoshoot.

Tolani Baj

Tolani Baj gave us what we call afro sexiness in an afro and yellow bralette and mini skirt.

Bimbo Ademoye

Bimbo attended the premiere of Gangs of Lagos in an exaggerated gele and short mini skirt.

Saskay

