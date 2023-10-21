This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram
Another week, another slay.
This week, celebrities stepped out for events and birthday photoshoots and were sighted at many other events.
These are the pictures of the week:
Davido
Davido stepped out looking as fashionable as ever in a blue denim two-piece from Gucci.
Nengi Hampson
Nengi showed that you can never go wrong with black, as she wore a beautiful black bodycon and especially loved her winged eyeliner.
Osas Ighodaro
Osas proved once more that easy has it in this yellow one-handed body con.
Hilda Baci
Hilda looked really good in camo pants and a crop shirt. I loved how simple yet sophisticated she looked.
Tolani Baj
Tolani Baj was hotter than ever for her birthday pictures. She loved the low-waisted pink mini skirt and bikini top.
Beauty Tukura
Beauty looked like a beautiful angel in this pink gown, which reminded me of how queens and princesses dress.
