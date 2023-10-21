ADVERTISEMENT
This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram

Temi Iwalaiye

Another week, another slay.

This week's best pictures [Instagram]

This week, celebrities stepped out for events and birthday photoshoots and were sighted at many other events.

These are the pictures of the week:

Davido stepped out looking as fashionable as ever in a blue denim two-piece from Gucci.

Nengi showed that you can never go wrong with black, as she wore a beautiful black bodycon and especially loved her winged eyeliner.

Osas proved once more that easy has it in this yellow one-handed body con.

Hilda looked really good in camo pants and a crop shirt. I loved how simple yet sophisticated she looked.

Tolani Baj was hotter than ever for her birthday pictures. She loved the low-waisted pink mini skirt and bikini top.

Beauty looked like a beautiful angel in this pink gown, which reminded me of how queens and princesses dress.

