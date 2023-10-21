This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram

This week, celebrities stepped out for events and birthday photoshoots and were sighted at many other events.

These are the pictures of the week:

Davido

Davido stepped out looking as fashionable as ever in a blue denim two-piece from Gucci.

Nengi Hampson

Nengi showed that you can never go wrong with black, as she wore a beautiful black bodycon and especially loved her winged eyeliner.

Osas Ighodaro

Osas proved once more that easy has it in this yellow one-handed body con.

Hilda Baci

Hilda looked really good in camo pants and a crop shirt. I loved how simple yet sophisticated she looked.

Tolani Baj

Tolani Baj was hotter than ever for her birthday pictures. She loved the low-waisted pink mini skirt and bikini top.

Beauty Tukura

