RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram

Temi Iwalaiye

Another week, another slay.

The best pictures on Instagram [Instagram]
The best pictures on Instagram [Instagram]

As usual, Instagram was buzzing with pictures of celebrities. Stylish, classy and sexy was the order of the week.

Recommended articles

Here are the celebrities who delivered this week;

Beauty started this week off perfectly in a nude mesh/feathered gown.

Here we have Liquorose proving once more that you can never go wrong with white.

Ini had all of us spellbound by her gorgeous gown.

Maria looked smoking hot in this picture.

Kiekie looked pregnant fab even though the BTS of the shoot was hilarious.

This duo celebrated their birthday with this picture.

A lady in black is always a beautiful sight to behold.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram

This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram

Lagos welcomes a Defining Experience to the Nightlife Scene with “De Chandelier

Lagos welcomes a Defining Experience to the Nightlife Scene with “De Chandelier”

10 things you should never say to your pregnant wife

10 things you should never say to your pregnant wife

Ijaw Culture: A brief walk into the lives of one of the world's most ancient people

Ijaw Culture: A brief walk into the lives of one of the world's most ancient people

The 8 most beautiful cities in Africa

The 8 most beautiful cities in Africa

5 foods to eat if you have stomach ulcer

5 foods to eat if you have stomach ulcer

Why anal sex poses a greater risk to women

Why anal sex poses a greater risk to women

The harsh truth about hair relaxers

The harsh truth about hair relaxers

5 countries around the world with unique calendars

5 countries around the world with unique calendars

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected! Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Beauty latest picture is near perfect [Instagram]

Beauty Tukura understood the assignment in her latest picture

The pictures of the week [Instagram]

This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram

Nonye, Temisan, and Kim in brown [Instagram]

Neutrals: Why brown is the new black

GTCO fashion weekend {Instagram/gtbank}

A reflection on GTCO fashion weekend in Lagos [Pulse Editor's Opinion]