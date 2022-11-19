As usual, Instagram was buzzing with pictures of celebrities. Stylish, classy and sexy was the order of the week.
This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram
Another week, another slay.
Here are the celebrities who delivered this week;
Beauty Tukura
Beauty started this week off perfectly in a nude mesh/feathered gown.
Liquorose
Here we have Liquorose proving once more that you can never go wrong with white.
Ini Edo
Ini had all of us spellbound by her gorgeous gown.
Maria Chike Benjamin
Maria looked smoking hot in this picture.
Kiekie
Kiekie looked pregnant fab even though the BTS of the shoot was hilarious.
Psquare
This duo celebrated their birthday with this picture.
Nengi Hampson
A lady in black is always a beautiful sight to behold.
