Another week has passed and with celebrities going for concerts, birthdays and many events, we have curated the most liked and talked about pictures on Instagram.
This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram
A week of slaying in memoriam.
Recommended articles
Liquorose
The Queen of the Liquorlions set social media momentarily on fire. Styled by Medlin Boss, we loved the 1950s vibes of the shimmering white outfit and gloves.
Osas
All hail Osas! Glowing in Yellow, Osas wore a Matopedia gown to the headies.
Ebuka
For the Big Brother Naija eviction, Ebuka glistens in a blue Mai Atafo suit.
Eniola Badmus
Eniola Badmus left us enthralled with her birthday pictures.
Chike
Chike wore a skirt! The handsome singer looked quite curious in this outfit and stirred conversation.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng