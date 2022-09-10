RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram

Temi Iwalaiye

A week of slaying in memoriam.

Another week has passed and with celebrities going for concerts, birthdays and many events, we have curated the most liked and talked about pictures on Instagram.

The Queen of the Liquorlions set social media momentarily on fire. Styled by Medlin Boss, we loved the 1950s vibes of the shimmering white outfit and gloves.

All hail Osas! Glowing in Yellow, Osas wore a Matopedia gown to the headies.

For the Big Brother Naija eviction, Ebuka glistens in a blue Mai Atafo suit.

Eniola Badmus left us enthralled with her birthday pictures.

Chike wore a skirt! The handsome singer looked quite curious in this outfit and stirred conversation.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.
