ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram

Temi Iwalaiye

Another week, another slay.

This week's best celebrity pictures
This week's best celebrity pictures

Celebrity life is all about capturing Instagrammable moments, and Nigerian celebrities were up to their fashionable ways again this week on Instagram.

Recommended articles

So, what were some of the standout pictures that garnered attention and likes? Here they are:

ADVERTISEMENT

Burna Boy looked his best yet in a suit and jacket for a Hugo Boss ad campaign.

This couple was the talk of the internet, posing in regal attires for their pre-wedding pictures.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mercy looked demure in a white lace dress that perfectly blended the styles of a white wedding gown and a traditional wedding dress.

Flavour embraced androgynous fashion in a white jumpsuit, complete with feathers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Beauty proved you can never go wrong with a nude knit bodycon gown; it’s simple yet gorgeous.

ADVERTISEMENT

Toke was vibrant in this color-block halterneck gown by DNA by Iconic in Vanity.

Simi was music video-ready in a mini skirt and tights, styled by the iconic Dahmola.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a senior lifestyle reporter at Pulse Nigeria, specializing in fashion, beauty, research, travel, culture, and food.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram

This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram

5 most dangerous fashion choices for women

5 most dangerous fashion choices for women

Is milk really good for you? 5 surprising side effects

Is milk really good for you? 5 surprising side effects

Can rice water help you lose weight? What to know

Can rice water help you lose weight? What to know

DIY Recipes: How to make delicious ofada stew

DIY Recipes: How to make delicious ofada stew

Never eat these 5 foods before exercising unless you want stomach troubles

Never eat these 5 foods before exercising unless you want stomach troubles

When’s the best time to introduce solid foods to your baby?

When’s the best time to introduce solid foods to your baby?

The best runners in the world are from Jamaica and Kenya - Here's why

The best runners in the world are from Jamaica and Kenya - Here's why

You should ask your boyfriend for money even if you don't need it, here's why

You should ask your boyfriend for money even if you don't need it, here's why

Men have a biological clock too: At this age, men should not have children

Men have a biological clock too: At this age, men should not have children

8 ways you might be cheating on your partner, besides physical infidelity

8 ways you might be cheating on your partner, besides physical infidelity

Dos and don'ts for dealing with hangovers

Dos and don'ts for dealing with hangovers

Pulse Sports

Bruno Labbadia: 5 things to know about the new Super Eagles manager who has been sacked nine times

Bruno Labbadia: 5 things to know about the new Super Eagles manager who has been sacked nine times

Osimhen, Boniface missing - Top 10 most educated Nigerian footballers of all time

Osimhen, Boniface missing - Top 10 most educated Nigerian footballers of all time

NFF appoints former Bayern Leverkusen manager as Super Eagles coach

NFF appoints former Bayern Leverkusen manager as Super Eagles coach

Is Noni Madueke still eligible to represent Nigeria’s Super Eagles?

Is Noni Madueke still eligible to represent Nigeria’s Super Eagles?

Mikel deserved it - Chelsea fans back Nicolas Jackson for telling Super Eagles legend to shut up

Mikel deserved it - Chelsea fans back Nicolas Jackson for telling Super Eagles legend to shut up

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

This week's best pictures on Instagram [

This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram

Ufa Dania first Miss Universe Nigeria contestant who is plus-sized [Instagram/astoldbyufa]

Meet the first plus-sized Miss Universe Nigeria contestant

This week's best celebrity pictures

This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram

How Ashluxe is stealing the spotlight on Big Brother Naija

How Ashluxe is stealing the spotlight on Big Brother Naija