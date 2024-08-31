Celebrity life is all about capturing Instagrammable moments, and Nigerian celebrities were up to their fashionable ways again this week on Instagram.
This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram
Another week, another slay.
So, what were some of the standout pictures that garnered attention and likes? Here they are:
Burna Boy
Burna Boy looked his best yet in a suit and jacket for a Hugo Boss ad campaign.
Yhemo Lee and Tayo
This couple was the talk of the internet, posing in regal attires for their pre-wedding pictures.
Mercy Eke
Mercy looked demure in a white lace dress that perfectly blended the styles of a white wedding gown and a traditional wedding dress.
Flavour
Flavour embraced androgynous fashion in a white jumpsuit, complete with feathers.
Beauty Tukura
Beauty proved you can never go wrong with a nude knit bodycon gown; it’s simple yet gorgeous.
Toke Makinwa
Toke was vibrant in this color-block halterneck gown by DNA by Iconic in Vanity.
Simi
Simi was music video-ready in a mini skirt and tights, styled by the iconic Dahmola.
