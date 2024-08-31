This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram

So, what were some of the standout pictures that garnered attention and likes? Here they are:

Burna Boy

Burna Boy looked his best yet in a suit and jacket for a Hugo Boss ad campaign.

Yhemo Lee and Tayo

This couple was the talk of the internet, posing in regal attires for their pre-wedding pictures.

Mercy Eke

Mercy looked demure in a white lace dress that perfectly blended the styles of a white wedding gown and a traditional wedding dress.

Flavour

Flavour embraced androgynous fashion in a white jumpsuit, complete with feathers.

Beauty Tukura

Beauty proved you can never go wrong with a nude knit bodycon gown; it’s simple yet gorgeous.

Toke Makinwa

Toke was vibrant in this color-block halterneck gown by DNA by Iconic in Vanity.

Simi