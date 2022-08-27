RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram

Temi Iwalaiye

This week, celebrities stepped out for weddings, birthdays and outings.

This week's best pictures [Instagram]
This week's best pictures [Instagram]

As usual, we had our favourite pictures. Our favourite pictures were subtle and feminine. Here are some of the best pictures we’ve seen this year.

A floral delight, Erica looks like a pink rose in this outfit she wore for a friend’s wedding.

Mercy looks simply elegant in this off-shoulder bow dress.

Funke looks her best yet in this regal and royal attire with cascading sleeves. Pink is always a good idea.

Toke is wedding guest fabulous as usual in this floral lace gown. She was corseted to the nines.

Ebuka channels his inner gen Z with this crop top, trousers and jacket.

Burna performs at Lowlands festival wearing a white shirt with a Lioness drawn at the back, black pants and boots.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram

This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram

BabyGirl Szn: I had multiple FWB partners but caught zero feelings

BabyGirl Szn: I had multiple FWB partners but caught zero feelings

Do men prefer big butts? Here's what research says

Do men prefer big butts? Here's what research says

5 reasons why sleeping naked must be a routine

5 reasons why sleeping naked must be a routine

Why a woman's loose v*gina is not a sign of multiple sexual partners

Why a woman's loose v*gina is not a sign of multiple sexual partners

5 activities you surely want to try in 2022

5 activities you surely want to try in 2022

Why cut off your single friends because you got married?

Why cut off your single friends because you got married?

Boomplay headlines “Afrobeats Corner at Notting Hill Carnival 2022

Boomplay headlines “Afrobeats Corner” at Notting Hill Carnival 2022

Fit like Josh: What's Anthony Joshua's exercise and diet like?

Fit like Josh: What's Anthony Joshua's exercise and diet like?

Trending

Bridesmaid outfit inspiration [Instagram]

5 perfect outfit ideas for bridesmaids

This week's best pictures [Instagram]

Best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week

Funke Akindele's birthday pictures [Instagram/FunkeAkindele]

Funke Akindele looks regal for 45th birthday photoshoot

This week's best costumes [Instagram]

BBNaija 4th Saturday Night party: Who had the best costume?