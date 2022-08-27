As usual, we had our favourite pictures. Our favourite pictures were subtle and feminine. Here are some of the best pictures we’ve seen this year.
This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram
This week, celebrities stepped out for weddings, birthdays and outings.
Erica Nlewedim
A floral delight, Erica looks like a pink rose in this outfit she wore for a friend’s wedding.
Mercy Eke
Mercy looks simply elegant in this off-shoulder bow dress.
Funke Akindele
Funke looks her best yet in this regal and royal attire with cascading sleeves. Pink is always a good idea.
Toke Makinwa
Toke is wedding guest fabulous as usual in this floral lace gown. She was corseted to the nines.
Ebuka Obi-Uchendu
Ebuka channels his inner gen Z with this crop top, trousers and jacket.
Burna Boy
Burna performs at Lowlands festival wearing a white shirt with a Lioness drawn at the back, black pants and boots.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng