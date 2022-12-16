What were some of the best pictures we saw this week? Well, read on to find out. From parties to premieres, these pictures take the crown as pictures of the week.
This week’s best celebrity pictures on Instagram
As we always say, another week, another slay.
Osas Ighodaro
Osas looked amazing in this bridal-inspired white gown.
Toke Makinwa
Toke is a regular guest on our list, and she slayed in this Lanre Da Silva Ajayi outfit.
Mercy Johnson
Mercy slayed this Edo bride attire to the letter.
Erica Nlewedim
Cute and flirty, Erica looked her best yet in this beautiful 2207byTbally gown.
Tems
Tems looked very Gen Z in her Tommy Hilfiger outfit.
Ebuka Obi-Uchendu
Ebuka looked good as usual in this blue two-piece.
