This week’s best celebrity pictures on Instagram

Temi Iwalaiye

As we always say, another week, another slay.

This week's best pictures [Instagram]

What were some of the best pictures we saw this week? Well, read on to find out. From parties to premieres, these pictures take the crown as pictures of the week.

Osas looked amazing in this bridal-inspired white gown.

Toke is a regular guest on our list, and she slayed in this Lanre Da Silva Ajayi outfit.

Mercy slayed this Edo bride attire to the letter.

Cute and flirty, Erica looked her best yet in this beautiful 2207byTbally gown.

Tems looked very Gen Z in her Tommy Hilfiger outfit.

Ebuka looked good as usual in this blue two-piece.

Temi Iwalaiye

