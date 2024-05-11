ADVERTISEMENT
This week’s best celebrity pictures on Instagram

Temi Iwalaiye

Another week, another slay.

Best celebrity pictures [instagram]
Best celebrity pictures [instagram]

This week, the AMVCA cultural night and Bridgerton’s Netflix affair took over our timelines on Instagram.

Here are the pictures of the week:

Kim’s interpretation of the Victorian theme sent shockwaves through the internet. Her colour choice and styling were exquisite.



You know what they say about siblings who isslay together? Venita looked like the queen mother in a gold dress and jewellery, while Neo looked like the King of Warri.



For Tiwa Savage’s “Water and Garri Premiere,” Jemima wore a brown gown with elaborate designs that was so beautiful.

Liquorose was as beautiful as a Yoruba bride. The sleeves on the gown were like flowers, and I also loved how the green lace draped her outfit.

READ: The best celebrity pictures of the week

The Osas two-piece from 2207 by Tbally was perfect for the occasion of the Water and Garri premiere.

Simi’s interpretation of the cultural day theme with the map of Nigeria as a hat and the art on the dress was really good.

Davido posted a nice picture of himself in Dubai in a Jean and Hawaiian shirt.



Everyone loves a good two-piece. The loose pants and crop top combination.

Temi Iwalaiye is a Senior Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse Nigeria.

