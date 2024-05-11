This week’s best celebrity pictures on Instagram

Here are the pictures of the week:

Kim Oprah

Kim’s interpretation of the Victorian theme sent shockwaves through the internet. Her colour choice and styling were exquisite.

Venita and Neo Akpofure





You know what they say about siblings who isslay together? Venita looked like the queen mother in a gold dress and jewellery, while Neo looked like the King of Warri.

Jemima Osunde





For Tiwa Savage’s “Water and Garri Premiere,” Jemima wore a brown gown with elaborate designs that was so beautiful.

Liquorose





Liquorose was as beautiful as a Yoruba bride. The sleeves on the gown were like flowers, and I also loved how the green lace draped her outfit.

Osas Ighodaro





The Osas two-piece from 2207 by Tbally was perfect for the occasion of the Water and Garri premiere.

Simi Drey

Simi’s interpretation of the cultural day theme with the map of Nigeria as a hat and the art on the dress was really good.

Davido

Davido posted a nice picture of himself in Dubai in a Jean and Hawaiian shirt.

Tiwa Savage





