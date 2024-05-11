This week, the AMVCA cultural night and Bridgerton’s Netflix affair took over our timelines on Instagram.
This week’s best celebrity pictures on Instagram
Another week, another slay.
Here are the pictures of the week:
Kim Oprah
Kim’s interpretation of the Victorian theme sent shockwaves through the internet. Her colour choice and styling were exquisite.
Venita and Neo Akpofure
You know what they say about siblings who isslay together? Venita looked like the queen mother in a gold dress and jewellery, while Neo looked like the King of Warri.
Jemima Osunde
For Tiwa Savage’s “Water and Garri Premiere,” Jemima wore a brown gown with elaborate designs that was so beautiful.
Liquorose
Liquorose was as beautiful as a Yoruba bride. The sleeves on the gown were like flowers, and I also loved how the green lace draped her outfit.
Osas Ighodaro
The Osas two-piece from 2207 by Tbally was perfect for the occasion of the Water and Garri premiere.
Simi Drey
Simi’s interpretation of the cultural day theme with the map of Nigeria as a hat and the art on the dress was really good.
Davido
Davido posted a nice picture of himself in Dubai in a Jean and Hawaiian shirt.
Tiwa Savage
Everyone loves a good two-piece. The loose pants and crop top combination.
