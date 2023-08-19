This week’s best celebrity pictures on Instagram

So, here is your weekly curation of the best celebrity pictures:

Erica Nlewedim

Erica stunned in a glittering nude gown with a plunging neckline for Netflix Naija’s event.

Ini Dima-Okojie

Ini in this beautiful two-toned aso-oke was certainly delightful to see.

Wizkid

Wizkid was all iced out in a bummer jacket and green denim trousers.

Beauty Tukura

Beauty stepped out for a product launch in the sexiest shade of nude, love how it wasn’t mesh. The chain-like illusion was gorgeous.

Temi Otedola

Temi Otedola looked like an African queen in ankara and bantu knots.

Sharon Ooja

You can never go wrong with denim on denim, and that ruched mini skirt was just right.

Bella Okagbue

Bella looked ethereal in this silky white gown and sleek hair.

Shallipopi

This breakout star performed in this gorgeous tweed jacket and jeans.

Bimbo Ademoye