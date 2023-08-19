This week’s best celebrity pictures on Instagram
Another week, another slay.
So, here is your weekly curation of the best celebrity pictures:
Erica Nlewedim
Erica stunned in a glittering nude gown with a plunging neckline for Netflix Naija’s event.
Ini Dima-Okojie
Ini in this beautiful two-toned aso-oke was certainly delightful to see.
Wizkid
Wizkid was all iced out in a bummer jacket and green denim trousers.
Beauty Tukura
Beauty stepped out for a product launch in the sexiest shade of nude, love how it wasn’t mesh. The chain-like illusion was gorgeous.
Temi Otedola
Temi Otedola looked like an African queen in ankara and bantu knots.
Sharon Ooja
You can never go wrong with denim on denim, and that ruched mini skirt was just right.
Bella Okagbue
Bella looked ethereal in this silky white gown and sleek hair.
Shallipopi
This breakout star performed in this gorgeous tweed jacket and jeans.
Bimbo Ademoye
Bimbo was classy, regal, and royal in purple velvet.
