ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

This week’s best celebrity pictures on Instagram

Temi Iwalaiye

Another week, another slay.

This week’s best celebrity pictures
This week’s best celebrity pictures

Recommended articles

So, here is your weekly curation of the best celebrity pictures:

ADVERTISEMENT

Erica stunned in a glittering nude gown with a plunging neckline for Netflix Naija’s event.

Ini in this beautiful two-toned aso-oke was certainly delightful to see.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wizkid was all iced out in a bummer jacket and green denim trousers.

Beauty stepped out for a product launch in the sexiest shade of nude, love how it wasn’t mesh. The chain-like illusion was gorgeous.

ADVERTISEMENT

Temi Otedola looked like an African queen in ankara and bantu knots.

ADVERTISEMENT

You can never go wrong with denim on denim, and that ruched mini skirt was just right.

Bella looked ethereal in this silky white gown and sleek hair.

ADVERTISEMENT

This breakout star performed in this gorgeous tweed jacket and jeans.

Bimbo was classy, regal, and royal in purple velvet.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

This week’s best celebrity pictures on Instagram

This week’s best celebrity pictures on Instagram

How the women of Kayan Lahwi tribe got their long necks

How the women of Kayan Lahwi tribe got their long necks

10 places with the most beautiful sunrises and sunsets in Africa

10 places with the most beautiful sunrises and sunsets in Africa

5 things your partner loves but would never ask for

5 things your partner loves but would never ask for

The real meaning of gaslighting, OCD, other popularly misused psychological terms

The real meaning of gaslighting, OCD, other popularly misused psychological terms

Lord's London Dry Gin powers Trace Live concert with Chike

Lord's London Dry Gin powers Trace Live concert with Chike

Pregnancy and 5 other possible reasons why you have sore nipples

Pregnancy and 5 other possible reasons why you have sore nipples

Can you break your penis? Here are 3 myths about a broken penis

Can you break your penis? Here are 3 myths about a broken penis

5 natural products you can use to slowly get rid of stretch marks

5 natural products you can use to slowly get rid of stretch marks

Eukonkanto: Meet the wife-carrying competition in Finland

Eukonkanto: Meet the wife-carrying competition in Finland

The fascinating science behind why most Koreans can't have body odour

The fascinating science behind why most Koreans can't have body odour

5 diet mistakes and how to avoid them

5 diet mistakes and how to avoid them

Pulse Sports

Real Madrid set to battle Bayern Munich for Chelsea star

Real Madrid set to battle Bayern Munich for Chelsea star

Legendary Barcelona defender Pique explains how to stop Haaland

Legendary Barcelona defender Pique explains how to stop Haaland

Australia vs France: Maltidas make history after longest shootout in FIFAWWC

Australia vs France: Maltidas make history after longest shootout in FIFAWWC

Awoniyi goal not enough as Saka wonderstrike gives Arsenal win over Nottingham Forest

Awoniyi goal not enough as Saka wonderstrike gives Arsenal win over Nottingham Forest

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Best dressed celebs at Netflix's Naija party [Instagram]

Celebs who were flamboyantly and glamorously Nigerian at Netflix Naija's party

This week's best celebrity pictures

This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram

The Cartier love bracelet [Twitter]

How a broken heart inspired one of the most iconic bracelets

Who wore it better? [Instagram]

Who wore it better? Beyonce and Bella Okagbue rock the same sparkling mini dress