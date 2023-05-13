This week's best celebrity picture on Instagram
Every week, we do a rundown of the best pictures celebrities posted on Instagram.
Here are some of the pictures;
Phyna
Phyna looked beautiful in this yellow gown from Emagine by Bukola, we love to see it.
Tiwa Savage
Tiwa stunned the world at King Charles' coronation in a green Lanre Da Silva Ajayi gown.
Nengi Hampson
Nengi stunned in this Ankara, definitely giving African queen vibes.
Erica Nlewedim
Erica posted some cute portraits too! Certainly very gorgeous and clean, and we loved it.
Beauty Tukura
Beauty posted one of the most gorgeous pictures in all-black Tom Ford.
Wizkid
Wizkid looked cooler than ever in this picture he posted online. His knitted hat is a very cute one.
