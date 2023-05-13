The sports category has moved to a new website.
ADVERTISEMENT
This week's best celebrity picture on Instagram

Temi Iwalaiye

Every week, we do a rundown of the best pictures celebrities posted on Instagram.

Here are some of the pictures;

Phyna looked beautiful in this yellow gown from Emagine by Bukola, we love to see it.

Tiwa stunned the world at King Charles' coronation in a green Lanre Da Silva Ajayi gown.

Nengi stunned in this Ankara, definitely giving African queen vibes.

Erica posted some cute portraits too! Certainly very gorgeous and clean, and we loved it.

Beauty posted one of the most gorgeous pictures in all-black Tom Ford.

Wizkid looked cooler than ever in this picture he posted online. His knitted hat is a very cute one.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

