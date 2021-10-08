With the Big Brother Naija show coming to an end, Instagram was the playground of the former Big Brother Naija housemates who did not hesitate to post pictures of themselves looking dapper and beautiful.
The best pictures on Instagram this week
This week on Instagram was an interesting one.
Other celebrities too didn’t disappoint with great pictures. Here are the ones on top of our list;
Nengi
Nengi looks angelic in this picture she posted on her page for a brand. Her edges are laid, the makeup is subtle, we love to see it.
Ebuka
Ebuka looks great as usual in this two-piece by Ninie. It appears to be made of Aso-Oke.
Ayra Starr
Ayra is so cute in these pictures posted on her Instagram page.
Tems
Tems looks absolutely gorgeous in this bodysuit. Can we say she bodied this bodysuit?
Liquorose
Liquorose dazzled in a white gown by Lux Becca, the picture garnered close to 300,000 likes.
Keeping up with the stunning picture, she wears a blazer by Lux Becca and makes a new hairstyle that draws adoration from her fans.
Whitemoney
Whitemoney is relaxed and chilled in this two-piece from Manell Studio.
Pere
Everyone loves a handsome Villain. Pere is wickedly handsome in this two-piece from Manell Studio.
Lily Afe
Lily stuns in this white gown by Erica Moore Brand for the LA Mode Event.
Idia Aisien
Idia channels her inner Beyonce in this feathered gown inspired by the Queen Bee herself. It was recreated by Oge by Oge.
Emmanuel Umoh
Emmanuel brought the heat in a pink two-piece and black suit by Manell Studio.
Angel
Angel looked really hot in this mini skirt and suit from Lux by Becca.
