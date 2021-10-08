RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

The best pictures on Instagram this week

This week on Instagram was an interesting one.

Ayra, Liquorose and Nengi had the best pictures [instagram]

With the Big Brother Naija show coming to an end, Instagram was the playground of the former Big Brother Naija housemates who did not hesitate to post pictures of themselves looking dapper and beautiful.

Other celebrities too didn’t disappoint with great pictures. Here are the ones on top of our list;

Nengi looks angelic in this picture she posted on her page for a brand. Her edges are laid, the makeup is subtle, we love to see it.

Ebuka looks great as usual in this two-piece by Ninie. It appears to be made of Aso-Oke.

Ayra is so cute in these pictures posted on her Instagram page.

Tems looks absolutely gorgeous in this bodysuit. Can we say she bodied this bodysuit?

Liquorose dazzled in a white gown by Lux Becca, the picture garnered close to 300,000 likes.

Keeping up with the stunning picture, she wears a blazer by Lux Becca and makes a new hairstyle that draws adoration from her fans.

Whitemoney is relaxed and chilled in this two-piece from Manell Studio.

Everyone loves a handsome Villain. Pere is wickedly handsome in this two-piece from Manell Studio.

Lily stuns in this white gown by Erica Moore Brand for the LA Mode Event.

Idia channels her inner Beyonce in this feathered gown inspired by the Queen Bee herself. It was recreated by Oge by Oge.

Emmanuel brought the heat in a pink two-piece and black suit by Manell Studio.

Angel looked really hot in this mini skirt and suit from Lux by Becca.

