The best pictures on Instagram this week

Other celebrities too didn’t disappoint with great pictures. Here are the ones on top of our list;

Nengi

Nengi looks angelic in this picture she posted on her page for a brand. Her edges are laid, the makeup is subtle, we love to see it.

Ebuka

Ebuka looks great as usual in this two-piece by Ninie. It appears to be made of Aso-Oke.

Ayra Starr

Ayra is so cute in these pictures posted on her Instagram page.

Tems

Tems looks absolutely gorgeous in this bodysuit. Can we say she bodied this bodysuit?

Liquorose

Liquorose dazzled in a white gown by Lux Becca, the picture garnered close to 300,000 likes.

Keeping up with the stunning picture, she wears a blazer by Lux Becca and makes a new hairstyle that draws adoration from her fans.

Whitemoney

Whitemoney is relaxed and chilled in this two-piece from Manell Studio.

Pere

Everyone loves a handsome Villain. Pere is wickedly handsome in this two-piece from Manell Studio.

Lily Afe

Lily stuns in this white gown by Erica Moore Brand for the LA Mode Event.

Idia Aisien

Idia channels her inner Beyonce in this feathered gown inspired by the Queen Bee herself. It was recreated by Oge by Oge.

Emmanuel Umoh

Emmanuel brought the heat in a pink two-piece and black suit by Manell Studio.

Angel