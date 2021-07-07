RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

The best looks from the BB Naija Reunion show

This is Pulse’s list of the best dressed former housemate on the Big Brother Reunion show.

Neo in an adire suit {Neo/Instagram}
Neo in an adire suit {Neo/Instagram}

The Big Brother Naija reunion show has come to an end but not without ex-housemates impressing us with their fashion.

Here is a list of the people who looked the part.

Dorathy looked good in a patchwork gown by Hertunba.

www.instagram.com

The red jump suit by Somo by Somo was also a stunner.

www.instagram.com

Dorathy also wore a blue gown by Somo by Somo that was perfect on her body.

www.instagram.com

Big ups goes to her stylist Mz Flora Shaw

Nengi stunned in a yellow gown by Lady Beelionaire luxury.

www.instagram.com

She was elegant in a black gown by Lady Beelionaire luxury.

www.instagram.com

Nengi was like Ariel the mermaid in gown by Xtrabride Lagos.

www.instagram.com

Nengi was angelic in a white gown all by Lady Beelionaire luxury. Her hair was laid, her make up was popping.

www.instagram.com

Her stylist Yolanda Okereke deserve some accolades

Neo hit all the right notes in an adire suit by Tai Lore.

www.instagram.com

Laycon looks like a prince in this native attire by Tiannah Place Empire.

www.instagram.com

Jeans with black fringe add-ons, an off-shoulder top and a statement belt were the way to go. Good job Lilo!

www.instagram.com

For one of the live show, Tochi wore a blazer by Telvin Nwafor which looked impeccable.

www.instagram.com

There is nothing not to love about this tuxedo Prince wore from the Kimono Collection.

www.instagram.com

