The best looks from the BB Naija Reunion show

Here is a list of the people who looked the part.

Dorathy

Dorathy looked good in a patchwork gown by Hertunba.

The red jump suit by Somo by Somo was also a stunner.

Dorathy also wore a blue gown by Somo by Somo that was perfect on her body.

Big ups goes to her stylist Mz Flora Shaw

All Nengi's outfit were a hit

Nengi stunned in a yellow gown by Lady Beelionaire luxury.

She was elegant in a black gown by Lady Beelionaire luxury.

Nengi was like Ariel the mermaid in gown by Xtrabride Lagos.

Nengi was angelic in a white gown all by Lady Beelionaire luxury. Her hair was laid, her make up was popping.

Her stylist Yolanda Okereke deserve some accolades

Neo

Neo hit all the right notes in an adire suit by Tai Lore.

Laycon

Laycon looks like a prince in this native attire by Tiannah Place Empire.

Lilo

Jeans with black fringe add-ons, an off-shoulder top and a statement belt were the way to go. Good job Lilo!

Tochi

For one of the live show, Tochi wore a blazer by Telvin Nwafor which looked impeccable.

Prince