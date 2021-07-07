The best looks from the BB Naija Reunion show
This is Pulse’s list of the best dressed former housemate on the Big Brother Reunion show.
Here is a list of the people who looked the part.
Dorathy
Dorathy looked good in a patchwork gown by Hertunba.
The red jump suit by Somo by Somo was also a stunner.
Dorathy also wore a blue gown by Somo by Somo that was perfect on her body.
Big ups goes to her stylist Mz Flora Shaw
All Nengi's outfit were a hit
Nengi stunned in a yellow gown by Lady Beelionaire luxury.
She was elegant in a black gown by Lady Beelionaire luxury.
Nengi was like Ariel the mermaid in gown by Xtrabride Lagos.
Nengi was angelic in a white gown all by Lady Beelionaire luxury. Her hair was laid, her make up was popping.
Her stylist Yolanda Okereke deserve some accolades
Neo
Neo hit all the right notes in an adire suit by Tai Lore.
Laycon
Laycon looks like a prince in this native attire by Tiannah Place Empire.
Lilo
Jeans with black fringe add-ons, an off-shoulder top and a statement belt were the way to go. Good job Lilo!
Tochi
For one of the live show, Tochi wore a blazer by Telvin Nwafor which looked impeccable.
Prince
There is nothing not to love about this tuxedo Prince wore from the Kimono Collection.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng