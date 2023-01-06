In the highly-watched Netflix series, Knives Out: An Onion Mystery, a story about old friends unraveling a murder mystery. One of the characters, played by Kate Hudson wears an orange bikini by Nigerian designer, Dumebi Iyamah.
The Andrea Iyamah swimsuit featured in Netflix’s Knives Out: An Onion Mystery
One of Nigeria’s foremost fashion brands, Andrea Iyamah owned by Dumebi Iyamah has reached another level of international acclaim.
Recommended articles
The movie is one of the most-watched movies on Netflix and it has superstars like former James Bond, Daniel Craig and singer/actress, Janelle Monae.
In the scene, Kate struts to the poolside in a bikini with ruffles at the arms that looks like leaves opening up. It is from one of the most popular bikinis from Andrea Iyamah’s extensive Bikini collection and it is called, ‘Mulan’.
Andrea is also known for making beautiful and artistic bikinis and women’s clothing. Many internationally acclaimed celebrities like Michelle Obama, Gabrielle Union and Issa Rae have all worn her outfit, which all proves that her brand is indeed global and it’s wonderful to watch.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng