The 5 best Super Eagles jerseys of all time

Every year they play, there's usually a new home and away kit for the players and goalkeepers. What are the five best kits ever won by the Nigerian football team?

1. 1996

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

Nike took over from Adidas as the designer of Nigeria’s football team sports apparel in 1994. The result was this design which is one of the most highly sought-after and recreated jerseys, it is loved by fashion influencers and actors. Even Idris Elba wore it to Wimbledon in 2023.

2. 2020

Pulse Nigeria

Nigeria’s 2020 away jersey is so beautiful that you can wear it anytime and anywhere. It’s so fashionable that it goes with almost anything. It features a mostly white background and green geometric shapes by the side.

3. 2018

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

Adidas took over designing Nigeria's kits again in 2004 and came up with very unimpressive designs until Nike came to save the day in 2018 with this colourful lime green home kit.

Pulse Nigeria

It's also memorable because Nigerian afrobeat sensation Wizkid and Super Eagles star Anthony Joshua modelled this kit.

4. 1994

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

This kit was made during the Nigerian glory days, when they qualified for the FIFA World Cup. This multi-coloured print that looks like polka dots was won by legends like Rashidi Yekini and Finidi George.

5. 2022

Pulse Nigeria