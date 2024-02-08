The 5 best Super Eagles jerseys of all time
This is a definitive ranking of the best Super Eagles jerseys of all time.
Recommended articles
Every year they play, there's usually a new home and away kit for the players and goalkeepers. What are the five best kits ever won by the Nigerian football team?
1. 1996
Nike took over from Adidas as the designer of Nigeria’s football team sports apparel in 1994. The result was this design which is one of the most highly sought-after and recreated jerseys, it is loved by fashion influencers and actors. Even Idris Elba wore it to Wimbledon in 2023.
2. 2020
Nigeria’s 2020 away jersey is so beautiful that you can wear it anytime and anywhere. It’s so fashionable that it goes with almost anything. It features a mostly white background and green geometric shapes by the side.
3. 2018
Adidas took over designing Nigeria's kits again in 2004 and came up with very unimpressive designs until Nike came to save the day in 2018 with this colourful lime green home kit.
It's also memorable because Nigerian afrobeat sensation Wizkid and Super Eagles star Anthony Joshua modelled this kit.
4. 1994
This kit was made during the Nigerian glory days, when they qualified for the FIFA World Cup. This multi-coloured print that looks like polka dots was won by legends like Rashidi Yekini and Finidi George.
5. 2022
Last but not least, the latest all-green jersey. My favourite thing about it is the broad shape of an eagle on it. I love it because it looks like a very fashionable shirt to wear out.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng