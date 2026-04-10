BlueAfric Media: Inside the Agency Behind the South-East’s Most Visible Campaigns

BlueAfric Media is shaping brand visibility across Nigeria’s South-East through strategic campaigns for Hero Lager, tech startups, political brands, and national initiatives.

There is a certain kind of work that announces itself without shouting. You see it in the distinctive green and gold of Hero Lager cans carrying Igbo titles, or in a motorcycle procession moving through the streets of Enugu, or in the spread of orange branding across open markets in multiple states. You don’t always know who made it. But you know exactly what to do next. You know the number to call, the app to download, the candidate to remember.

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This is the deliberate precision of BlueAfric Media. For over a decade, the agency has been engineering visibility in the South-East with a discipline that feels almost architectural. Founded in 2013 by Christian Brain Okoli, Ihenacho Ikechukwu Bennert "Michael EI", and Osadebe Obinwanne Chukwuanugo "Anugo Osadebe", the company began with a clear observation: brands and institutions in the South-East, Nigeria, had good stories, but struggled to tell them well. Campaigns either borrowed foreign styles that didn't fit or kept things too casual to earn credibility.

Rather than trying to reinvent the market, the team focused on how to help messages travel clearly, credibly, and at scale. They started where they were, building campaigns that worked across streets, radios, and conversations. Over time, that consistency opened doors across the South-East, the city of Abuja, and then national and international collaborations. What began as a small, focused operation grew steadily through work that has continued to prove itself.

The Work That Moves

While many agencies measure success only in impressions, BlueAfric Media occupies every relevant space: radio, market aisles, city corners, and social media, until their clients are impossible to overlook.

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Their most culturally resonant work came through Hero Lager Beer. As younger audiences drifted from the symbols their parents grew up with, Hero, a brand long tied to Igbo heritage, risked feeling dated. BlueAfric Media responded with the “Echefula” campaign, named after the concept of never forgetting one's roots. They reworked Hero’s visual language using familiar Igbo titles—Nwanne, Dike, Igwe, Ada, Odogwu—set in bold, textile-inspired type and returned them to everyday life. What felt old became familiar again, without trying too hard. The campaign sold beer as part of culture.

That same instinct for grounded visibility shaped their work with Ogwugo, a delivery logistics company expanding from Enugu into Nsukka and Awka. With twenty-five branded motorcycles and limited time, BlueAfric Media skipped conventional media buys. They orchestrated a procession, twenty-five branded bikes sweeping through the city's arteries in formation, engines humming, turning heads at every junction. They paired this physical activation with the hashtag #MyOgwugoStory, turning delivery drivers into local celebrities and transforming a logistical expansion into a cultural moment. By the end of the day, Ogwugo’s expansion didn’t need announcing; it had already been seen.

The same on-the-ground thinking carried into their work for New Age, the first indigenous mobile accessories brand in Nigeria. In order to strategically promote the brand, they skipped the passive broadcast routes and went directly to the point of need. BlueAfric Media deployed orange-clad canvassers to the open markets of Onitsha, Uyo, and Aba. They executed a promotional campaign across ten states: Abia, Akwa Ibom, Anambra, Bayelsa, Cross River, Delta, Ebonyi, Enugu, Imo, and Rivers, combining radio saturation, out-of-home signage placed where actual foot traffic occurs, and ground-level market activations. They proved that in an age of infinite scroll, the most valuable impression is still a conversation across a stall, a flyer handed out at the exact moment someone realizes they need a new phone accessory.

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For XendFinance, BlueAfric handled campaign scripting for television, then carried their story into campus spaces and live activations, meeting young users on familiar ground. With WiCrypt, the work moved outward; they took the message to the street, executing a road canvassing campaign in Lagos and Enugu, where conversations happened face-to-face, not behind dashboards. These campaigns show an agency comfortable moving between screens, streets, and rooms where trust is built by interaction.

Getting The Message Right

Not every campaign can afford to be misunderstood.

When the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) needed to roll out the 112 emergency number, a code that needed to be remembered by market women, students, drivers, farmers and everyone across the federation, the stakes were literal. BlueAfric Media produced a radio jingle and visual campaign stripped of obfuscation, designed to stick. The question guiding the work was direct: "What would make someone remember this in a moment of panic?"

This same rigor applied to their work with Clafiya, the health-tech startup delivering healthcare directly to homes. When the brand faced potential reputational damage that could have tanked a funding round, BlueAfric Media moved fast. They produced two PR films, "Hello, Wellness" and "Care Stories" featuring real patients plus the founder's own emotional connection to the service. The films weren't sterile explainers; they were testimonies of trust between sick people and the nurses who showed up. The films helped Clafiya secure $200,000 from Google's Black Founders' Fund and over $600,000 in pre-seed venture capital.

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The Political Terrain

Political storytelling is unforgiving. There is little room for error, and even less for misinterpretation. During Governor Peter Mbah's successful gubernatorial campaign for Enugu State, BlueAfric Media handled strategic communications at a time when the candidate needed to project both technocratic competence and cultural accessibility. The messaging adopted was paced, consistent, and designed to accumulate trust. When Governor Peter Mbah took office and began executing his manifesto, BlueAfric remained embedded, translating policy into participation through their continued work with the Enugu SME Agency.

Their approach to political stewardship is perhaps best captured by Hon. Ikechukwu Ezewu, who worked with the agency during his final year as Speaker:

“Across my final year as Speaker, BlueAfric Media stewarded my public voice with discipline and grace. They turned complex issues into clear and defined messages, and kept every appearance aligned with purpose.”

The BlueAfric Media Way

By now, the pattern is clear. BlueAfric Media is not a single-lane agency. Their work spans advertising, campaign strategy, crisis communication, press and investor relations, documentary filmmaking, animation and motion design, copywriting, photography, UX writing, media buying, influencer management, and even music and jingle production. What connects it all is not format, but intent: the insistence that communication should be useful, legible, and grounded in real contexts.

Much of this work happens behind the scenes, powered by creative teams that understand how to move between briefing rooms, boardrooms, and content studios. And perhaps that is why BlueAfric Media’s campaigns linger long enough to change behaviour.

In the South-East, visibility is often mistaken for volume. BlueAfric Media has spent the last decade proving a different point: that the most enduring campaigns are built on substance, care, and a deep respect for the audience on the other side of the message.

In an industry obsessed with virality, BlueAfric Media focuses on the quality of the work. That, ultimately, is the point.

About BlueAfric Media

BlueAfric Media is an African-inspired creative and communications agency devoted to turning brands on, placing them on the map, while preserving their prestige. Since 2013, BlueAfric has focused on growing African brands and businesses across sectors including tech, banking, Web 3.0, consumer health, engineering and construction, food and beverage, entertainment, and government relations. BlueAfric Media was founded by Christian Brain Okoli, Ihenacho Ikechukwu Bennert “Michael EI”, and Osadebe Obinwanne Chukwuanugo “Anugo Osadebe”, who bring together extensive experience across media, strategy, and storytelling.

Media Contact Company: BlueAfric Media Email: info@blueafricmedia.com Phone: +234 807 646 4370 Website: blueafricmedia.com Location: Abuja, Nigeria