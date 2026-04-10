Sacked Lagos employee breaks into former office, steals ₦15m worth of equipment in revenge

A 28-year-old man allegedly broke into his former employer's Lagos office and stole ₦15m worth of equipment after being sacked. CCTV footage gave him away.

The Airport Police Command in Lagos has arrested a man after he allegedly broke into his former employer's office and stole equipment worth ₦15 million, a revenge job, by his own admission, for being sacked.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 28-year-old is now in the custody of the Airport Police Command in Lagos, arrested on April 3, 2026, after allegedly breaking into the premises of his former employer, Vovida Communications Limited, an IT solutions company located along the Murtala Muhammed International Airport axis, and walking out with equipment worth roughly ₦15 million.

Lagos Airport Police Command

According to police, Ikpe gained unauthorised access to the company's facility and carted away two custom-made Vovida CPUs valued at ₦10,357,000 and a high-end printer worth ₦4,715,000, a combined haul of approximately ₦15,072,000.

He didn't get to enjoy it for long. The company's CCTV cameras had caught his movements, and after what the Command described as careful intelligence gathering, investigators tracked him down.

Advertisement

Advertisement

By the time he was picked up, the printer was already gone, sold off before his arrest. The CPUs were recovered after he cooperated with investigators.

Commissioner of Police CP Ogunbode Olufunke

When asked why he did it, Ikpe reportedly didn't hesitate as he said it was revenge for being sacked.

It's a motive that's hard to misread. The termination stung, and this was his answer to it.

Commissioner of Police CP Ogunbode Olufunke, who heads the Airport Police Command, said the arrest reflects the Command's ongoing commitment to keeping the airport corridor free of criminal activity.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"The Command will not back down on ensuring criminal elements have no safe haven within the airport and its environs," she said. Ikpe is expected to be charged to court once investigations are concluded.

For Vovida Communications, the CPUs are back. There remains no report of the stolen printers, however.